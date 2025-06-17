Innovative company announces quest to drill into limitless energy source buried under US volcano: 'We're thrilled'

"We're using techniques we developed in oil and gas to help unlock this vast energy source."

An energy breakthrough in Oregon could change the way we power our homes, cities, and entire country.

Mazama Energy, a clean energy company, is developing a new kind of geothermal system deep under the Newberry Volcano: a natural heat reservoir in central Oregon that experts have been eyeing for decades, EIN Presswire reported.

With support from the Department of Energy and Houston-based MicroSeismic Inc., the project is pushing forward a cleaner way to tap into Earth's energy.

The project is one of the first of its kind to target "superhot rock," underground formations with temperatures exceeding 600 degrees Fahrenheit. While these rocks are dry and not naturally porous, engineers can drill into them to create an artificial reservoir that captures intense underground heat and turns it into electricity.

"Geothermal is no longer confined to rare natural hotspots," said Peter Duncan, Ph.D., founder and CEO of MicroSeismic Inc. "With MicroThermal Energy, we're using techniques we developed in oil and gas to help unlock this vast energy source."

This next-generation geothermal, also called Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS), could offer a dependable, around-the-clock clean energy option to complement wind and solar. Unlike traditional geothermal, which is limited to places where underground water already exists, EGS can work in more locations across the U.S.

That matters not just for the environment, but for affordability, too. As more EGS sites go online, energy could become cheaper and more reliable for everyday consumers, reducing our dependence on dirty energy sources and cutting down on air pollution that harms our health.

The Newberry project is part of a broader federal push to fast-track geothermal innovation. And it's not the only promising advance, either.

California-based XGS Energy developed a kind of "specialized mud" to assist in its geothermal energy collection, and Quaise Energy's new gyrotron drills massively simplify the drilling process.

"We're thrilled to support a project that could bring abundant, always-on clean energy to more people," Duncan said, per EIN Presswire. "It's a big step toward a healthier planet, and a smarter energy future.

