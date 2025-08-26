Researchers use tiny bubbles to unleash near-limitless power source lurking beneath us — here's what's happening

Researchers say this is a way to pull reliable power from extreme heat beneath the surface.

You're flipping pancakes on a Sunday morning, trying not to burn the second batch because your youngest only eats the golden ones. The TV's droning in the background, your phone's charging in the corner, and just as you reach for the syrup — flick. The lights blink. Not out, just enough to freeze the moment. You check the stove. Still hot. Everything's fine.

But for a second, you felt it — that quiet question. What if one day, it's not?

Geothermal energy doesn't get the headlines that wind and solar pull in, but it's been sitting under our feet this whole time — steady, constant, waiting for the right tools to make it practical on a bigger scale. Tech Xplore reported that researchers at West Virginia University may have found one of those tools, and they borrowed the concept straight from oil fields.

It is called gas lift, and it's not a new concept. Gas lift is used in oil drilling and adds bursts of gas into liquid to make it lighter and easier to bring up to the surface.

Think of it like this: If you're drinking a thick milkshake and blow bubbles into the straw, you'll notice the bubbles coming to the surface. That's the milkshake moving faster because you added air. It moves to the surface faster than you can try, so use suction to pull it up. And if you're now craving a milkshake, you can at least say it's for "science."

The WVU team took the same concept idea and reworked it for dealing with the insane heat of geothermal wells. It created a short piece of pipe with 51 precise holes, featuring a shape inside that keeps the bubbles steady and very small. These smaller bubbles mean the hot water and steam will shoot up more smoothly, without slowing down or getting stuck.

In lab tests, the new sparger design increased heat-carrying fluid output by 24% compared to older setups. When modeled for a 4,000-foot geothermal well, the gain climbed to nearly 30%, even when simulating mineral buildup that blocked more than half the holes.

Researchers say adapting oil field gas-lift methods for deep geothermal is a way to pull reliable power from extreme heat beneath the surface. In another report, scientists described how deep geothermal energy could provide constant, clean electricity without the fluctuations that affect other renewable sources.

Companies worldwide are pushing to scale up geothermal, including several working on advanced drilling, closed-loop systems, and hybrid plants that pair with wind or solar.

Germany recently passed legislation to speed up permitting and designate geothermal projects as being in the public interest. In Utah, companies like Fervo are proving that deep wells in old oil fields can run hot water back to the surface for clean, constant power.

One guide shows how homeowners can install solar panels to cut energy bills and complement renewable projects like geothermal.

Another program lets people join community solar initiatives, even if they don't have panels on their roof.

