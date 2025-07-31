Major nations embrace game-changing energy source with incredible potential — here's what's happening

In early July, Germany's economy ministry proposed a draft law that would prioritize geothermal energy projects over fossil fuels, according to Reuters.

If passed, it would streamline the approval process for building geothermal facilities and other geothermal-powered appliances, such as heat pumps and heating pipelines, as well as ease restrictions. The ministry hopes to pass this law by early 2026.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, geothermal power is drawn from replenishable hot water reservoirs underneath the Earth's surface. The heat energy is converted to steam, which is then converted into electricity.

Unlike finite fossil fuels, geothermal energy is sustainable over long periods of time. Geothermal power plants also use less land, create less pollution, and consume less water than their more traditional counterparts.

The German government isn't the only one waking up to the potential of geothermal energy projects. For example, Fervo Energy, a U.S.-based company, is building dozens of wells to get a head start on this renewable power resource, cutting down the usual drilling time by 70%.

Geothermal provides Iceland with 66% of its primary energy, according to the government, lessening its reliance on imported coal and boosting its economy.

Fortunately, you don't have to wait for your country to pass similar laws to use this resource. If geothermal energy piques your interest, geothermal heat pumps can be beneficial. They're more efficient home heaters than those powered by fossil fuels and can cut down on your energy bills.

While the law has not yet been passed at the time of writing, the German government seems keen on making it happen. A new draft was published a few weeks after the first, proposing even faster approval procedures and legal clarifications, per Think Geoenergy. It would be the first law of its kind.

