FDA approves first-ever gene-edited meat to be sold in stores: 'To improve the way that we feed people'

Gene-edited pork is coming soon to a grocery store near you.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration just granted Washington State University approval to sell the first-ever gene-edited meat to consumers.

Scientists working at WSU edited pig DNA to improve livestock quality using a gene-modification tool called CRISPR. After confirming the meat's safety, the WSU Meat Lab turned five gene-edited pigs into German-style sausages, which were cleared for human consumption.

This breakthrough tackles two birds with one stone: helping ensure global food security while promoting animal welfare. Gene editing can introduce positive traits more efficiently than selective breeding, helping to upscale sustainable meat production, according to the MIT Technology Review. CRISPR works within an animal's existing DNA instead of adding foreign genes, which could harm the animal and affect the quality of its meat.

According to the FDA, the resulting meat is safe to eat — a huge win that could transform production and availability of protein sources in parts of the world that need them most, specifically famine-stricken regions.

Scientists at WSU invested extensive time and resources gathering data to achieve this historic approval. Their perseverance set an important precedent for getting gene-edited livestock into mainstream food supplies. It also demonstrates that, with proper oversight, academic institutions can lead the way in sustainable food consumption.

Small tweaks add up to big waves. Getting sustainably edited meat to the markets that need it most brings us one step closer to resolving world hunger.

"The original intent in making these animals was to try to improve the way that we feed people," said researcher Jon Oatley, a professor in the School of Molecular Biosciences at WSU's College of Veterinary Medicine. "And we can't do that unless we can work with the FDA system to get these animals actually into the food chain."

Of course, science communication is key. People have understandable criticisms of genetic engineering that need demystifying. It's crucial to demonstrate how precise and controlled gene editing is compared to previous methods.

"There's a trust that comes with university-based research," Oatley said. "At WSU, we're all about the science. We just want to make sure the research is valid, and the animals we produce are healthy.

"It's important for a university to set the precedent by working with federal regulators to get these animals introduced into the food supply."

