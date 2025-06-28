New study reveals alarming health risk associated with common kitchen appliance: 'Something needs to be done'

Gas stoves increase the risk of cancer, especially among children, a new study asserts.

What's happening?

These findings build on previous research from the team that found that gas stoves emit benzene, a dangerous carcinogen. In the new study, researchers discovered that children face nearly double the cancer risk associated with gas stoves compared to adults.

"This is a new piece of evidence that shows that gas cookers are toxic for your health and that something needs to be done," said Juana María Delgado-Saborit, head of the environmental health research laboratory at the Jaume I University in Spain, per Canary Media, which summarized the findings. Delgado-Saborit is unassociated with the study.

Why is this study important?

There is no safe level of benzene exposure, Canary Media reported, citing the World Health Organization. In addition to benzene's carcinogenic effects, the organization says inhalation of high concentrations of the chemical can lead to death. Mild forms of poisoning can cause symptoms like excitation followed by speech problems, headaches, dizziness, insomnia, nausea, paresthesia in the hands and feet, and fatigue.

Plus, appliances that rely on gas also contribute to the warming of our planet, which is driving more severe weather and threatening global food security.

And benzene is not the only indoor contaminant that poses a threat to people. For instance, the New Jersey Poison Control Center issued a public warning after a family of four underwent hospital care due to carbon monoxide poisoning from the fumes of a portable gas generator in their basement.

What's being done about gas appliances?

A number of new bans are helping protect people from the dangers of gas-powered appliances. For instance, New York is about to become the first state in the nation to ban dirty fuel hookups in new building construction as part of its shift toward all-electric buildings. And Los Angeles started banning gas power in all new buildings in 2023.

You can protect yourself by swapping out your gas stove for an electric or high-tech induction version.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.