Officials vote to reshape building codes in a way that could impact millions: 'These provisions are not trivial add-ons'

New York is about to become the first state in the nation to ban dirty fuel hookups in new building construction, marking a step toward cleaner air and healthier homes for millions, reported NYS Focus.

The State Fire Prevention and Building Code Council recently voted to recommend updates to building standards that would require most new buildings to be all-electric starting in 2026.

This follows legislation passed two years ago and puts New York at the forefront of states taking action on limiting pollution from buildings.

The shift to all-electric buildings will benefit everyday New Yorkers in several ways.

Electric homes typically offer better indoor air quality, reducing health risks, especially for children and those with asthma. According to researchers at Harvard, pollution from buildings causes thousands of premature deaths annually across the U.S., so reducing this figure is a huge win. Electrifying buildings can also protect homeowners from volatile energy prices.

Some critics worry about the upfront costs of these changes. Code expert Chris Corcoran from NYSERDA noted that the new rules would add about $2 per square foot to construction costs. However, he pointed out that residents would save more than three times that amount over a 30-year period.

Another concern is that the code update leaves out some key provisions, including requirements for homes to be ready for solar panels and electric vehicle chargers.

William Tuyn, a builders' representative from Buffalo, expressed skepticism about focusing on new construction, telling the State Fire Prevention and Building Code Council, "We don't even make a dent in the issue of climate change by focusing there. … The legislature did what they did. That ship has sailed ... [but] we really need to concentrate on renewables or improving the grid if we're really going to be able to do something."

Other officials stressed the importance of including all of the originally-recommended measures.

"These provisions are not trivial add-ons. They are the backbone of a truly effective energy code," Neil Jimenez, legislative director for assemblymember Yudelka Tapia, told the Council. Jimenez continued, "Their exclusion weakens the very foundation upon the policies we've fought so hard to put into place here in Albany."

With New York buildings burning more fuels than any other state (for heat and hot water), this update represents a practical step toward lowering bills, improving health, and building a cleaner future.

