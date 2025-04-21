Scientists announce plan to push US forward in race for nearly limitless energy source: 'Holds incredible promise'

"We are thrilled to partner with such a talented and dynamic team."

A bold new project is charging ahead to bring fusion energy one step closer to reality. And this time, a team from Clemson University is at the forefront.

Clemson's Mik Carbajales-Dale, an expert in environmental engineering and Earth sciences, is playing a key role in a massive $107 million plan backed by the Department of Energy. The goal? To figure out how to make fusion energy practical, sustainable, and ready to scale — fast.

So what's fusion energy, and why does it matter so much?

Fusion is the process that powers the sun. It creates energy by fusing hydrogen atoms together — no dirty fuels, no toxic waste, and no pollution-filled byproducts. Unlike today's nuclear power plants, which rely on splitting atoms and leave behind hazardous waste, fusion produces only helium (yes, the balloon gas) as a byproduct. And the fuel? Deuterium and tritium — both forms of hydrogen — which are abundant and, in the case of tritium, can potentially be produced sustainably with the right tech in place.

This latest push to make fusion work is part of a collaborative effort called FC FIRE, led by the Savannah River National Laboratory. Clemson's Carbajales-Dale is targeting one of the most critical pieces: figuring out how to produce and manage tritium fuel in a way that's clean, efficient, and ready for commercial use. He said that they will focus on "whether there are any environmental challenges to scale up nuclear fusion, specifically in regards to fuel cycle."

That includes analyzing the full life cycle of the fuel — from creation to storage to waste — and using a powerful forecasting method to predict the environmental and economic impacts of large-scale fusion deployment.

Here's why it's a big deal: If successful, fusion could provide clean energy around the clock that's cheaper than what we're used to paying today. Think lower energy bills, more reliable grids, and far fewer air pollutants linked to health problems such as asthma. And because fusion doesn't rely on oil, gas, or coal, it could significantly reduce the pollution that's overheating our planet.

FC FIRE includes dozens of top research institutions, labs, and industry leaders — from Columbia and Georgia Tech to General Fusion and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Together, they're tackling a wide range of challenges, including reactor design and fuel cycle logistics. And while there's still work ahead, scientists say we're closer than ever to a future powered by fusion.

Tanju Karanfil, senior vice president for research, scholarship, and creative endeavors at Clemson, said, "We are thrilled to partner with such a talented and dynamic team to advance fusion energy research, a field that holds incredible promise for shaping a sustainable and secure energy future.

And as former Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk put it, these programs show the U.S. is serious about "being the first to commercialize fusion energy."

So, while fusion might not be powering your home tomorrow, this breakthrough marks a huge step toward a cleaner, cheaper energy future — one where we might not have to choose between a healthy planet and a powered-up life.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.