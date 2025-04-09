Scientists achieve record-shattering results after testing limitless energy device: 'Experiments will continue with increased power'

In a groundbreaking leap toward cleaner, more affordable energy, scientists in France held a fusion reaction steady for over 22 minutes — shattering the previous world record. If that number sounds insignificant, here's why it's a big deal: That is 1,337 seconds of controlled, blazing-hot plasma, the critical ingredient needed to power nuclear fusion, a nearly limitless energy source that does not rely on polluting fuels like gas, coal, or oil.

This milestone brings us one step closer to a dream energy future: one where our homes, cities, and electric cars are powered by a technology that mimics the sun — minus the radioactive waste and environmental damage of traditional nuclear power.

Nuclear fusion has the capability to solve a major problem with polluting energy sources. Right now, our power mostly comes from dirty energy that pollutes the air and contributes to extreme weather. While solar and wind energy are gaining momentum, fusion offers something different: the possibility of continuous, around-the-clock clean energy using hydrogen — the most common element in the universe — as fuel.

Fusion works by merging lightweight atoms together at super-high temperatures (think 180 million degrees Fahrenheit), releasing massive amounts of energy in the process. The only by-product is helium, a harmless gas.

So how did the scientists get here? Inside a donut-shaped machine called a tokamak, researchers in southern France carefully manipulated magnetic fields to contain a swirling, ultra-hot plasma for over 22 minutes. That's no small feat. Maintaining stability in a reaction this intense is notoriously tricky. Even minor fluctuations can cause the whole process to shut down.

Dr. Anne-Isabelle Etienvre, a lead scientist from the French Atomic Energy Commission, confirmed that "experiments will continue with increased power," giving us a hint of even more breakthroughs ahead.

But why does this really matter? This isn't just about science for science's sake. If fusion technology scales, it could mean cheaper energy bills, fewer power outages, and a dramatic cut in pollution that contributes to asthma and other health issues.

It's also a global team effort. Countries like China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and the United States are working together on a larger fusion project called ITER — International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor — currently under construction in France.

Fusion's cleaner footprint also makes it a compelling alternative to fission — the method used in today's nuclear power plants — which produces long-lasting radioactive waste. In contrast, fusion's waste is minimal and far less hazardous.

So what's next? The ultimate goal would be to create a reactor that produces more energy than it uses, something researchers are inching closer to with each experiment. And while fusion energy won't be powering your home tomorrow, each success (like this one) lays the foundation for a greener grid and cheaper, healthier energy alternatives in the years to come.

