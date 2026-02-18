Photo of 'weird' EV pair charging in parking lot sparks debate online: 'That's the last thing that I'd ride in'

The popemobile isn't the only unusual custom vehicle going electric.

A poster on the r/electricvehicles subreddit showed how a funeral home is joining the movement with two Mustang Mach-Es converted into a hearse and funeral car.

The Redditor said they encountered the drivers while charging. The hearse, in particular, was an eye-catching modification.

"The funeral car looks great, but having Mustang lights on a hearse just looks weird to me," one user opined.

There was some disagreement on that matter, with some arguing that it looked "cool." Either way, there's no denying that tapping into the Mach-E for these vehicles was a novel use for them.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is Ford's first all-electric SUV, and its quickness and range have drawn praise from owners. Getting an EV is a great way to access fuel savings and cut down on routine maintenance.

Beyond these and the popemobile, new-age USPS delivery trucks and all-electric semitrucks are some of the more notable EVs on the road. Finding creative uses for EVs can mean good news for the environment and the air we breathe.

Research shows EVs are better for the environment over their lifespan despite imperfections in their production, such as mining. Multiple studies reveal that these issues are more than offset by the pollution of their gas-powered counterparts, the energy efficiency advantage of EVs, and the considerable pollution in extracting oil and gas.

EVs also contribute to cleaning the air we breathe by reducing tailpipe pollution from gas-powered vehicles that send dangerous gases into the air. A new study found that for every 200 zero-emission vehicles added to California neighborhoods, levels of nitrogen dioxide fell by over 1%.

In the case of this application for an EV, a Redditor argued it was an ideal place for this sort of innovation.

"Always thought an EV is perfect for these cars," they wrote. "No noise, no fumes, no problem about range and plenty of space for batteries."

The optics of the hearse led to some morbid, but good-natured, jokes.

"I like EVs, but that's the last thing that I'd ride in," a user quipped tongue in cheek.

"I know, I wouldn't be caught dead in that!" a commenter followed up.

