Solar panel owners get honest about battery backups after husband considers off-grid upgrade: 'I don't even notice power outages'

"You … don't even notice that the power's gone out until you read about it on your suburb Facebook group."

With power outages becoming increasingly common due to extreme weather events and grid strain, homeowners are seeking ways to boost their resilience.

One of the best ways to protect yourself from power outages is to install solar panels with a backup battery system to keep essential appliances running. However, many people have questions about what type of solar-and-battery setup to invest in for their specific needs.

For example, one Reddit user posted a question on r/solar seeking advice on committing to a full home backup system.

"We are looking to install 13.7 kW solar and 48 kWh battery," the OP wrote. "The question is, is it worth it to invest another ~$2k for full home backup in the case of a power outage?"

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

This is a valid question because many people are relatively new to backup battery storage and understanding its worth and benefits. Fortunately, EnergySage offers free tools to help people get quick installation estimates and compare quotes to find affordable systems.

Although opinions were mixed, many fellow Reddit users encouraged the OP to invest in a full-home battery backup because it will likely be very useful in the future.

Not only do battery backups keep the power on when the grid goes down, but they can also reduce monthly utility costs. They're a practical and sustainable way to ensure your home is energy-efficient, prevent food spoilage, and keep you consistently safe and comfortable in your house.

When you consult EnergySage, you can save up to $10,000 on solar panel purchases and installation. To save even more, it has a free mapping tool that lets you identify all available solar incentives based on where you live.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

EnergySage can also help you compare home battery storage options to obtain competitive estimates and reduce your upfront investment.

Additionally, it's helpful to review the comment sections of Reddit posts like this one to learn from other homeowners' experiences and factor their advice into your decisions.

"I am very glad that we got a 13kWh PowerWall 3 when we installed solar a year ago," one Reddit user shared. "I work from home, and I don't even notice power outages anymore."

"It's great — you sometimes just don't even notice that the power's gone out until you read about it on your suburb Facebook group," another Redditor commented on the OP's post.

"Full home backup usually makes sense," someone else wrote. "The extra cost mostly buys convenience and flexibility during outages. Not having to manage loads can be worth it, especially for longer outages."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.