Ford Mach-E owner says phone-as-key, safety alerts, and low upkeep won them over

"You will fall in love on that test drive and you'll want to buy it that day."

For motorists curious about electric vehicles but still unsure what daily life with one actually looks like, owner testimonials can sometimes say more than a spec sheet ever will.

A Ford Mach-E owner jfull23 (@jfull23) described the day-to-day benefits that stood out most to them, including remote phone access and almost no upkeep during the first year.

What's happening?

The creator looked back on the first year after moving from an internal combustion engine car to a Ford Mach-E.

#ford #ev #gas #electric ♬ original sound - jfull23 @jfull23 1. Being able to use my phone as a key is a game changer! I can be 30 houses down and can still give someone access to my vehicle from my phone if they needed to 2. I've never felt safer from all the safety features it offers 3. Little to no maintenance required #fordmache

One of the biggest advantages, they said, was being able to interact with the car remotely.

"I can use my phone as a key," they said, adding, "I can be 30 houses down and if somebody's standing at my car, I can unlock it for them."

They also spent time talking about the Mach-E's driver-assistance and visibility tools, citing its cameras, cross-traffic warnings, and automatic braking when another vehicle is coming and sightlines are poor.

As for upkeep, they said they had brought just one replacement more than a year in.

"The only thing I've had to replace so far was a windshield wiper that was 28 to 29 dollars," they revealed.

Commenters chimed in with similar experiences.

"11 months in and I'm loving my EV!" one exclaimed.

Why does it matter?

For many drivers, the financial benefits of an EV is a big part of the appeal.

One commenter on the post, a Hyundai Ioniq 5 driver, called their experience and savings "absolutely incredible."

"I pay $14 a month to drive everyday to work 40 minutes each way," they wrote. "I used to pay $250 a month for gas."

They touted the 0-60 mile-per-hour acceleration and quick charging as other selling points, as well as the ability to charge at home.

Remote access, preconditioning, and app-based controls can make errands, shared driving, and unexpected situations easier to manage without a physical key nearby. The creator specifically pointed to alerts and automatic stopping features.

Another commenter added, "I've had my EV for a year. I love it. Even without being able to home charge. Has not been an issue. My favorite feature? She's quiet. I hate loud ass car. Also instant torque is pretty sweet."

Many more Mach-E drivers wrote in with their appreciation for their car, and it's clear the vibe is that EV drivers are highly satisfied with their experiences.

What can I do?

Before going for a spin, the owner said, prospective buyers should spend time researching EVs.

"Make sure you do all your research before you go on a test drive," they said. "Because you will fall in love on that test drive and you'll want to buy it that day."

Daily driving distance and access to charging at home, work, or nearby can shape that decision. Insurance, charging costs in your area, warranty coverage, and the driver-assistance features you would realistically use are also part of the comparison.

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