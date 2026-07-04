EV owners want a 'Got Milk?' campaign to sway gas drivers with a $2,000-a-year pitch

One of the most compelling selling points: fewer stops at the pump and more predictable transportation expenses.

Reddit users are floating a collective marketing push for electric vehicles, borrowing a playbook better known from commodity ads like "Got Milk?"

Instead of focusing on headline specs or brand-vs.-brand competition, several commenters said the more effective pitch might be much simpler: show drivers what they could save by charging at home.

What happened?

Citing the kind of category advertising used for milk, avocados, and pork, the thread's original poster suggested that EV companies could pool money to promote electric vehicles themselves rather than individual brands.

The poster explained the concept this way:

"Competitors in the same industry pool their money to grow overall demand for a product type rather than their own specific brand. The Dairy Industry ('Got Milk?') ... Avocados ... Pork ... The ad could be something like … My commute cost me $60 a week with gas prices at $4.50. After switching to EV, it only cost me $10 a week for the same commute. Saving of $50 a week..."

In a follow-up comment, the original poster added: "If that ad makes the message across that switching to EV could save $2,000 a year in fuel ... it would be great."

Why does it matter?

That kind of real-world math may be more persuasive than performance figures or luxury upgrades. For drivers who can charge at home, switching from gas to electricity can sharply reduce weekly fueling costs, depending on local electricity rates, gas prices, and driving habits.

The implications go beyond saving money. If more drivers switch to EVs, wider adoption could help reduce tailpipe pollution and the planet-warming emissions associated with gas-powered transportation. One of the most compelling selling points for everyday drivers may also be one of the least glamorous: fewer stops at the pump and more predictable transportation expenses.

The replies also highlighted the obstacles. Even when the savings look attractive, plenty of drivers still prefer the familiarity of paying for gas, and charging access remains uneven across workplaces, apartment buildings, and neighborhoods. Some commenters said that is exactly why a broader campaign for EVs as a category could matter, by making ownership feel more ordinary and attainable.

As another selling point many people in the general public do not yet know, EVs do not require oil changes either, and they have far fewer parts in general due to no engine — meaning much less maintenance. That's hard to wrap your mind around at first, but they simply use a battery to power one or more motors, with the tech not all that much more involved on necessary parts than an RC car, except obviously much more advanced and robust to produce mass-market real human-driven vehicles.

What are people saying?

One commenter envisioned an ad centered on everyday family life rather than technical language, "Better advertising would help. Imagine an ad that shows a soccer mom doing a whole day of driving around town, without ever buying gas, then plugging in her car when she gets home."

Others pointed to the gap between enthusiasm and actual behavior. "If I've learned anything from my employer installing free EV chargers, it's that 99% of people are happy paying for gas," one commenter wrote.

Still, another commenter noted that demand can be high when charging is readily available: "they built a new parking garage and installed 60 EV chargers and unless you get in super early, they're usually all taken."

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