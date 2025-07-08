University unveils new student housing building with innovative design: 'It's a great little oasis'

The University of Pittsburgh has unveiled a "green roof" patio, promoting relaxation alongside stormwater retention, less energy use, and food for pollinators, the University Times shared.

On top of Pitt's Forbes Hall Pavilion, the project made improvements to the green space of the building originally constructed in the 1960s.

"Over time, the roof started to leak, but it was difficult to access the roof system due to the large amount of dirt on top," said Colleen Edlund, Pitt Facilities project manager. "The roof underneath was failing."

The roof was covered in 18 inches of earth, so the university had to create a way to prevent leakage and erosion from stormwater. The project included a 6-inch layer of sod with a waterproof membrane underneath to better hold rainwater and drain it properly.

In addition to the newly landscaped area, the pavilion also features a mulched area with trees and plants and a stone patio for students to sit, study, and lounge.

"It's a great little oasis for students housed here," Edlund said. "It has a nice view. It's above the noise of traffic. You can hang out and have dinner."

Pitt has nine green roof installments. Four buildings include pollinator spaces, providing sanctuary for bees, butterflies, and more. The Forbes roof also provides natural insulation for the building so there is less energy use and reduces heat by absorbing solar radiation.

A 2018 study found that outdoor spaces are helpful for improving mental health. For college students, this is even more critical, as 60% feel stressed every day.

This rooftop is also important in a major city, where stormwater can damage local ecosystems. Additionally, space for pollinators is vital to the food supply. According to the Department of Agriculture, 1 in 3 bites of food is possible because of pollinators.

Schools and students have made campuses all over more sustainable. At The College of New Jersey, students volunteered to remove weeds and plant native plants. Brown University installed eight workout machines that turn students' exercise into electricity. Earlier this year, Pitt itself replaced plastic containers with reusable stainless steel ones in its dining rooms.

"It's nice to be reminded when you get involved with spaces designed for student use, [including] offices and classrooms, [that] this is where they live," Edlund said. "I think students get a nice little surprise when they move into Forbes Pavilion. They get an outdoor space that they can use without leaving home."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.