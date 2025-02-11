This ultra-futuristic roof tech has a surprising solution to prevent major disasters — here's how it works

This system uses sensors and automated controls to track the weather.

As cities across Ontario, Canada, face more frequent and severe storms, new stormwater management solutions are becoming essential to prevent major floods.

In Mississauga, especially, frequent storms have caused flooding in public and private spaces, prompting officials to seek smarter ways to manage rainwater.

That's where the smart blue roof comes in. Installed at Credit Valley Conservation's headquarters, this system uses sensors and automated controls to track the weather in real time and determine the best way to manage rainwater — not just collect it. The roof can decide whether to hold on to rainwater until it evaporates, store it for future use, or slowly release it into the city's stormwater system.

From waterlogged basements to damaged infrastructure, the financial impact of flooding can be severe. Cities such as Mississauga are feeling the pressure as storms become more frequent and intense due to climate change. That's why the smart blue roof is such an exciting development. It's a proactive way to manage stormwater and prevent flooding before it happens.

Early results have been so promising that the project earned the 2025 Clean50 Top Project Award. James Cowan, an engineering specialist with CVC, noted, "The hope is to use this smart blue roof technology to mitigate costly flood damage."

Cowan also shared some challenges. For example, the smart blue roof cannot be used in the winter because if the water freezes, it could cause "performance and safety concerns." Additionally, since a blue roof is designed to capture rainwater on a "low-slope" roof surface, the technology is not yet an option for the average home with a sloped roof.

While the smart blue roof isn't yet available for public use, CVC and the city of Mississauga are closely monitoring its performance. The goal is to scale this technology to commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings — and possibly even residential homes.

With extreme weather on the rise, solutions such as the smart blue roof could offer a vital way to protect urban communities from flooding, helping safeguard homes, businesses, and infrastructure for years to come.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.