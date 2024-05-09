University students loudly protest commencement speaker who heads dirty-energy company: 'This is such a disgrace'

The reasons why anyone in the administration thought that this executive would be an ideal person to address the graduating students are a mystery.

The University of Pittsburgh class of 2024 received their diplomas at their recent commencement ceremony. But before they could do that, they had to sit through a speech from dirty energy executive John Surma. The speech did not go as well as Surma likely hoped, as the graduating students loudly booed him.

Video of Surma's speech and the booing was posted by Fossil Free Pitt (@fossilfreepitt), an Instagram account for a student group working toward dirty fuel divestment at the university.

Surma served as chairman and CEO of the U.S. Steel Corporation from 2004-13. Currently, he serves as chairman of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, which operates the largest oil refining system in the United States, according to Green Matters.

Both steel and dirty energy sources like oil are massive contributors to the overheating of our planet and widespread environmental destruction.

The reasons why anyone in the Pitt administration thought that Surma would be an ideal person to address the graduating students are a mystery. However, the donations that Surma has given to the university (including $1 million back in 2012) may give some indication.

According to Green Matters, the loudest boos came when Surma told the students that they should work together as individuals to combat rising global temperatures — a galling statement from someone who has repeatedly helmed companies contributing to the destruction of our planet.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

A post in the r/Pitt subreddit neatly summed up the issue, with the poster writing that Marathon "emits obscene levels of climate pollution, and has been implicated in human rights abuses. They are at the forefront of corporate blocking of climate action. As chairman, Surma isn't just complicit, he is actually making decisions to value profit over human lives."

"A real 'f*** you"' from the university to its undergraduates," replied one commenter.

"This is such a disgrace," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.