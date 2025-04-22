  • Business Business

University rolls out long-awaited dining update across campus: 'Giving our students something they've been asking for'

by Misty Layne
Photo Credit: University of Pittsburgh

According to EdTech Innovation Hub, the University of Pittsburgh has made a major change with its dining services, and it benefits students and the environment. 

In February, Pitt gave its dining hall takeout a makeover by replacing reusable plastic containers with stainless steel ones from Usefull. 

Usefull is working toward the goal of zero waste. Its contribution is eliminating takeout plastic in college dining halls and corporate dining via sustainable stainless steel containers and tumblers.

The University of Pittsburgh's process works similarly to a library system. Each Usefull container and tumbler has a QR code that students scan, and they can keep it for up to two days. An app reminds students when to return it, and if they return it after the due date, they incur a small fee. 

With these Usefull containers, students can keep their takeout at temperature for up to five hours, which is a definite improvement upon the old reusable plastic containers. Plus, the new containers are free.

This eco-friendly move by Pitt should help the school reach its sustainability goals, which include a 25% reduction in landfill waste by 2030. 

This will significantly cut back on plastic waste, reducing carbon pollution that comes from deteriorating plastic sitting in landfills as well as preventing microplastics from ending up in the area's soil and water. 

"We had the opportunity to move another step closer to becoming a plastic-free operation for our community at Pitt," Pitt Eats vice president of operations Steve Schurr said, per EdTech Innovation Hub. "The Usefull containers help us remove more plastic from our operation, all while giving our students something they've been asking for: a sustainable way to take food on the go."

