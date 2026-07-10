Florida logs one of its 10 warmest Junes on record, and July has more dangerous heat in store

Heat at that level is expected to push NOAA's HeatRisk into the Major category.

June ended as one of Florida's 10 hottest on record statewide, and meteorologists warn that another extended bout of dangerous heat is likely. Places that got occasional relief from frequent summer storms may soon see temperatures climb again.

What's happening?

As the first month of meteorological summer ended, conditions across Florida varied from place to place, but the statewide result was still notably hot, according to WUSF. Near-daily storms cooled some communities, while others finished June among their warmest on record.

In Central Florida, Clermont stood out by posting its hottest June, at roughly 4 degrees Fahrenheit above average. Even with cooler pockets elsewhere, Florida still ended the month among its 10 warmest Junes statewide.

Rather than bringing relief, July is beginning with signs of more intense heat. Forecast models show another stretch of hotter-than-normal weather developing as high pressure strengthens over the region, a setup that tends to hold in warmth and reduce cooling relief.

WUSF reported that, with humidity included, feels-like temperatures across large parts of Florida could reach about 104 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit during the workweek and weekend. Heat at that level is expected to push NOAA's HeatRisk into the Major category in many places, with a few neighborhoods possibly reaching Extreme.

Why does it matter?

This kind of heat can quickly turn dangerous. High heat index values make it harder for the body to cool itself, raising the risk of heat exhaustion, heat stroke, dehydration, and other medical emergencies, especially for older adults, outdoor workers, children, and people without reliable air conditioning.

Worsening extreme weather threatens lives and livelihoods by putting public health at risk, straining emergency services, and disrupting daily routines. Prolonged heat can also drive electricity bills higher as families rely on air conditioning for longer periods, while increasing the risk of power stress when cooling is needed most.

For many Floridians, especially those in lower-income neighborhoods or homes with poor insulation, a multiday heat event can become both a health emergency and a financial burden.

Hotter baseline temperatures mean even typical summer weather can become more hazardous, turning ordinary outdoor activities into more serious risks and leaving communities with less room for error during peak heat.

What can I do?

According to WUSF, residents should focus on basic heat precautions: drink plenty of water, take regular breaks in air-conditioned spaces, and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

Check local forecasts and heat alerts, keep phones charged in case of outages, and make sure pets have access to shade and fresh water. If possible, close blinds or curtains during peak sun hours and put off yard work, exercise, or errands until earlier in the morning.

Check on older neighbors, relatives, and anyone without dependable cooling during a prolonged heat spell. Even a brief loss of air conditioning can become dangerous.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.