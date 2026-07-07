Florida households brace for soaring cooling costs as summer heat intensifies

For many Florida residents, the July 4 weekend brought two concerns at once: intense heat and the cost of running the AC.

A recent report ranked Florida ninth in the country for average summer home cooling costs.

What's happening?

As hotter-than-usual weather moved in over the holiday weekend, Florida families entered the height of air-conditioning season with utility costs already weighing on household budgets. The Herald-Tribune reported that ConsumerAffairs.com placed Florida ninth nationally for average summer electric bills and 11th for the share of income residents devote to them.

ConsumerAffairs spokesperson Jailyn Rodriguez said in an email to USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA, "Florida households pay the ninth-highest average summer electricity bill, about $207 a month, 4% above the national average." The report also estimates that Floridians will spend about 3.2% of their income on summer electricity, compared with a 2.9% national average.

One way some homeowners cut those costs is by switching to a heat pump, which provides both heating and cooling while using significantly less energy than traditional HVAC systems. Tools such as EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help people compare options and see how tax credits, rebates, and long-term savings may reduce the upfront cost.

For households that do not need a whole-home overhaul, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point, giving people a targeted heating and cooling option that can be installed in under an hour.

Why does it matter?

The issue is not just what utilities charge but how much electricity Floridians need to use to stay cool. Florida ranks only 28th for power rates, but its households are fourth nationally in electricity use, averaging 1,166 kilowatt-hours per month versus 875 nationwide.

That heavy usage is largely tied to near-year-round air-conditioning demand. Since 2020, Florida's average summer electric bill has risen 39%, from $150 a month to $207. Nationally, the increase over that same period was nearly 31%.

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Florida's median monthly household income is about $6,500, slightly below the national median, so cooling costs take up a bigger share of many paychecks.

Heat pumps can help here, too, because they are much more energy-efficient than many conventional systems while covering both heating and cooling needs in one unit. Homeowners comparing options through EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace may also find incentives that make an upgrade more affordable over time.

What can I do?

Florida's major utilities say customers do have ways to reduce summer energy costs. Bianca Soriano, a spokeswoman for Florida Power & Light, said the most important step is to "keep thermostats in the 75 degree to 78 degree range. For every degree you raise it, you'll save 3 to 5% on your cooling costs."

She also said people leaving town should avoid turning off the AC completely and instead raise the thermostat setting. Duke Energy Florida spokeswoman Aly Coleman Raschid likewise advised customers to look for leaks around windows, doors, and vents, replace dirty air filters, and have HVAC systems inspected to make sure they are running efficiently.

Utilities are also offering tools to help residents monitor their usage. Duke provides alerts and email notifications, while FPL customers can use its online Energy Manager to see how thermostat changes affect their bills. And homeowners looking for a bigger long-term fix can also use EnergySage to explore a free solar quotes comparison tool; with EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

As Florida moves into its hottest stretch of the year, Soriano summed up the problem clearly: "A/C's are definitely the No. 1 biggest user of electricity."

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