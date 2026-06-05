Vet warns pet owners to pack emergency go bags as ticks and extreme heat loom

As summer gets underway, the president of the American Veterinary Medical Association is urging pet owners to prepare more than sunscreen and water bottles.

Warmer weather can bring serious hazards for cats and dogs, from dangerous heat to what could be a heavy tick season.

What's happening?

Dr. Michael Q. Bailey, DVM, DACVR, president of the AVMA, told People that pet owners need to get ahead of the most common summer risks before they turn into emergencies. His guidance covered emergency planning, parasite prevention, heat safety, and the stress pets can experience during fireworks and summer gatherings.

One of Bailey's top recommendations is putting together an emergency pet go bag before severe weather or travel plans force a rushed exit. He said the bag should include several days' worth of food and medication, medical records, bowls, and a leash, so owners are not left scrambling during an emergency.

Bailey also stressed the importance of RFID microchips, noting that loud holidays such as the Fourth of July can increase the chances that pets will run off. Shelters, police stations, and animal hospitals can often scan lost animals and help reunite them with their owners, but only if the chip is registered and the contact information is up to date.

He also pointed to parasites as a major concern this year, particularly ticks, along with mosquito-borne heartworm in dogs.

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Why does it matter?

Summer hazards can escalate quickly. A short walk on hot pavement, a few minutes in a parked car, or a single unnoticed tick bite can have serious consequences for pets.

Bailey said ticks are his biggest concern this year. Lyme and other tick-borne diseases can be hard to spot and can seriously harm animals. People can also bring ticks indoors after walks or hikes, so even pets that spend most of their time inside can still be exposed.

Heat is another major threat. Dogs still need exercise during hot weather, but high temperatures and scorching surfaces can quickly lead to overheating. Indoor pets are not entirely protected either: Bailey noted that long-haired cats can overheat if matted fur traps heat close to the body.

Summer celebrations can add another layer of risk. Fireworks, thunderstorms, and crowded parties can overwhelm pets, making them more likely to hide, panic, or bolt.

What can I do?

Pet owners can put together an emergency bag now and keep it somewhere easy to grab. Bailey said the same kit can double as a vacation bag, making travel simpler while ensuring the basics are ready if a storm or other emergency forces a sudden departure.

Pet owners should also talk with their veterinarian about flea, tick, and heartworm prevention that fits their animal's needs. Checking yourself for ticks after spending time outdoors can also help keep pests out of the house.

On hot days, Bailey recommended shifting dog walks to early morning or evening, keeping them brief, and sticking to grass rather than asphalt or pavement. Pets should always have access to cool, clean water and shade, and they should not be left alone in a car, even briefly.

At home, Bailey suggested setting up a calm, quiet spot for pets before party season or fireworks begin. Owners should also make guests aware of a pet's boundaries and remind them not to offer human food, since many common foods are toxic to animals.

He also offered a simple rule for hot weather: "If it's too hot for you, it's definitely too hot for your pet."

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