In Florida's record heat, setting the AC just a few degrees higher could cut bills by 10%

"It's a lot of small changes that really add up and make a big difference on a bill."

Florida's punishing summer heat can make it feel impossible to ease up on the air conditioning, but experts say one small thermostat change could help protect both your unit and your wallet.

Setting the temperature a few degrees higher while you're away could reduce cooling costs by about 10%.

What's happening?

According to the Tampa Bay Times, routine upkeep can prevent many pricey "no cool" failures, said Troy Daland, owner of Air Zero and a director with Florida's Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Contractors Association.

His advice includes replacing air filters monthly and having the system professionally checked before the peak of summer begins.

He also said a correctly sized air conditioner in Florida should generally be able to keep up when outdoor temperatures are in the low-to-mid-90s.

"If your air conditioner was sized appropriately for your house ... it should be able to handle those temperatures," he said. "If it goes above that is when it starts struggling."

Because turning a unit off and then restarting it can sometimes use more energy than keeping it set in the upper 70s, The New York Times' Wirecutter reported, Daland usually advises against shutting the system down completely when you leave. Instead, he recommends setting the thermostat at about 78 degrees and bumping it up a little while you're away.

For homeowners considering a replacement, heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems while also providing both heating and cooling. They can deliver long-term savings and may qualify for tax credits and rebates, and EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help compare options.

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Why does it matter?

Air conditioning is one of the biggest household energy drains that residents can directly influence in summer, with the University of Florida estimating that heating, ventilation, and air conditioning account for about 40% of home energy use, per the Tampa Bay Times.

In Florida, high temperatures and heavy humidity leave many residents reliant on AC for much of the year. All that energy use also contributes to planet-warming pollution, creating an expensive cycle as summers become increasingly intense.

For households with aging equipment, comparing efficient replacements through EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace may make more sense than repeatedly paying for emergency repairs.

What can I do?

A few simple steps can help: swap out dirty filters, book a tune-up before peak summer heat, keep blinds shut during the day, and make sure ceiling fans are spinning counterclockwise so they push cooler air downward.

Utilities are recommending thermostat adjustments, too. Aly Raschid, a spokesperson for Duke Energy Florida, said that raising the temperature a bit during the workday, when no one is home, can cut energy costs by about 10%, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Duke Energy and Tampa Electric also offer free home energy audits, and Duke customers who complete an energy check may qualify for rebates that can include as much as $300 for an AC replacement.

Homeowners interested in cutting bills even further can also use EnergySage to compare free solar quotes. With EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

"You should not leave your air conditioning system unattended," Daland said. "You got to be kind to that thing."

Raschid said, "It's a lot of small changes that really add up and make a big difference on a bill."

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