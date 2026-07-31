Another Massachusetts city weighs pausing data centers and battery sites

Fitchburg may soon join a growing list of Massachusetts communities tapping the brakes on new data centers and battery-storage projects.

What's happening?

As MassLive reported, nothing formal has been filed yet, but the Fitchburg Planning Board is taking up the question.

Principal planner Chantell Fleck revealed to the outlet that Planning Board Chair Paula Caron started the discussion as a possible path toward a City Council petition to pause permits and development for data centers and battery-storage sites. No proposal or timeline exists yet.

In nearby Leominster, the City Council voted unanimously to schedule a Sept. 14 public hearing on two petitions for pauses on data centers and battery storage. Both proposals would last one year. If Fitchburg moves ahead, it would become Central Massachusetts' second city to weigh this kind of pause.

State leaders and municipalities have both begun to act. In June, Gov. Maura Healey halted state tax breaks for developers until they can demonstrate that projects will not raise costs or damage the environment.

Before that, Lowell became the first Massachusetts city to adopt a data center moratorium in March, and Holyoke became the first to prohibit them entirely in June.

Why does it matter?

One reason these projects face growing scrutiny is the scale of their resource demands. As MassLive noted, a 2025 University of Michigan study found that a single data center may use electricity equivalent to powering 2,000 homes, require millions of gallons of water annually, and push up local electric rates.

Battery storage projects raise a different concern closer to home. Although large-scale batteries can help support cleaner energy systems, fire safety remains a major public worry, with the outlet reporting 35 large-scale storage fires between 2012 and 2024.

At the same time, critics of moratoria argue that broad pauses can slow investment, reduce tax revenue, and make it harder to build the digital and energy infrastructure modern life depends on. That tension helps explain why communities are increasingly trying to balance economic development with stronger protections.

What's being done?

A moratorium does not necessarily mean a permanent ban. In many cases, it gives cities time to study impacts, update zoning, and write rules before projects move ahead.

State and local officials are experimenting with different responses. Healey's pause on tax incentives signals that public support may depend on proof that these projects will not "drive up costs or harm the environment," while Lowell chose a pause.

Holyoke went further with an outright ban, Leominster is moving toward a public hearing, and Fitchburg is now weighing whether it should take a similar path, as MassLive detailed.

Public hearings and planning board meetings are where siting standards, emergency planning, water use limits, and community-benefit requirements can take shape. A narrower approach would allow projects only where developers meet strict fire-safety, energy-efficiency, and community-protection standards.

Fitchburg has not made any decisions yet, but the discussion shows how strongly local communities want a say before fast-growing technologies reshape their neighborhoods.

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