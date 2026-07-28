Virginia county drops data center overlay after backlash over no-hearing approvals

These facilities can require large amounts of land, electricity, and infrastructure.

New Kent County, Virginia, has dropped a controversial data center policy proposal after public backlash and concerns from local officials about allowing projects to proceed without public hearings.

What happened?

On July 13, the New Kent County Board of Supervisors scrapped a proposed "technology overlay district" that would have designated part of the Route 33 corridor for possible data center development, according to the Daily Press.

County staff reportedly spent more than a year developing the proposal, which would have created a special zone where data center applications could be approved without public hearings, an approach that alarmed many residents.

New Kent County officials, including community development director Joshua Airaghi, said the district could attract data center companies by offering a more streamlined process.

However, residents pushed back and some supervisors expressed unease, according to the Daily Press. District 3 Supervisor Amy Pearson told the outlet that the plan "is no longer the policy direction of the board, and should not proceed in its current form."

Why does it matter?

Data centers are often framed as economic development opportunities, but they can also become flashpoints in communities concerned over their impacts. These facilities can require large amounts of land, electricity, and infrastructure, and residents often want to weigh in before projects are approved.

The New Kent County proposal was especially controversial because it would have weakened one of the main ways neighbors can influence what gets built near them. Public hearings give communities a forum to raise concerns about traffic, noise, changes to the landscape, power demand, and how industrial-style projects fit into local planning goals.

The board's decision also reflects a broader tension playing out in many places across the country as data centers proliferate. Local governments are trying to attract investment, while residents are increasingly asking whether the tradeoffs are worth it.

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