Scientists make concerning chemical discovery thanks to English otters: 'They have the potential to cause toxic effects'

Researchers in England found PFAS compounds in the bodies of dead otters, raising more concerns about the environmental impacts of these toxic chemicals. PFAS — perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — are known as "forever chemicals" because they can take thousands of years to break down.

What happened?

Phys.org posted a report on a new study from Cardiff University's Otter Project that analyzed PFAS concentrations in the bodies of dead otters found near a factory that previously used these chemicals. In the paper, the scientists revealed that 33 types of PFAS compounds were found in the bodies of 20 otters between 2015 and 2019.

What's more, almost all of the otters also had PFAS replacement chemicals in their bodies, albeit at lower concentrations than the PFAS; these structurally similar compounds were introduced by manufacturers after regulations on some PFAS, such as PFOA and PFOS, were enacted.

One of the compounds discovered isn't even produced in the U.K., and the scientists believe it could have been introduced to the environment through products imported from China.

"This finding adds to growing evidence that many replacements are, or have the potential to become, global contaminants," said Emily O'Rourke, Research Associate at Cardiff University School of Biosciences, per Phys.org. "This is especially concerning due to their possible toxicity. Studies on rats, mice, and fish have started to demonstrate that they have the potential to cause toxic effects."

Why is this study important?

O'Rourke told the publication that because otters are top predators, they can accumulate PFAS chemicals through their diet, making them good indicators of environmental contamination.

This adds to a growing body of evidence of widespread PFAS contamination across the planet. For instance, one global study found harmful levels of PFAS in water far from known contamination sites. Forever chemicals have also been found in rainwater all over the globe, including Antarctica and on the Tibetan Plateau, according to Phys.org.

People become exposed to PFAS by consuming contaminated food and water, breathing in air that contains PFAS, or using products made with these chemicals, such as water-resistant clothing and nonstick cookware.

Studies have linked exposure to PFAS chemicals with cancers that include those affecting the liver and kidney, reproductive issues, low birthweights, weakened immune systems in children, increased cholesterol, and weight gain, according to the CDC and the American Cancer Society.

PFAS are also harming wildlife, triggering conditions like suppressed immunity, liver damage, developmental and reproductive issues, nervous and endocrine system problems, gut microbiome/bowel disease, and more, Mongabay reports.

What's being done about PFAS?

A number of countries around the world have either banned certain PFAS compounds or imposed restrictions. For instance, water companies in England and Wales are required to measure and manage levels of PFAS, according to the Royal Society of Chemistry.

The European Union began regulating PFOA in 2008 and banned it in 2020, according to Blue Marble. Meanwhile, the U.S. started phasing out this compound in 2003 and banned it in 2014. PFOAs were banned globally in 2020 as part of the Stockholm Convention, which is a global health treaty between 186 countries.

Plus, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been working to phase out PFAS since 2006 and continues to take action to combat these chemicals.

Because PFAS are so widespread, it's impossible to avoid them. However, there are a few things you can do to limit your exposure. These include avoiding nonstick cookware and limiting your purchasing of stain- or water-resistant clothing. You can also prioritize PFAS-free brands using this list from PFAS Central.

