Scientists say foods made with an age-old process are the future of 'meat': 'We've been using [it] for millennia'

Food scientists are harnessing the power of an age-old technique called fermentation to create meat alternatives that are tastier than ever. This natural process, used for millennia to make foods such as yogurt, tempeh, and kimchi, could be a game-changer, Allyson Chiu of The Washington Post says.

So, what exactly is fermentation? It uses microorganisms to transform ingredients, boosting shelf life and nutrition. For plant-based meats, precision fermentation creates specific proteins, fats, and other components that mimic real meat's taste and texture.

As Adam Leman, lead scientist for fermentation at the Good Food Institute, explains: "Many of those products are then minimally processed, say with a heat treatment and then a drying or flash freezing to optimize their texture and shelf life. They can often contain beneficial nutrients alongside the protein, like dietary fiber and B vitamins."

The result is meat alternatives that are more flavorful and satisfying. "One of the cool things that the microbial world gives us is certain types of [protein-rich] fermentation-derived products that could be really savory or umami-tasting, or things that can be very neutral that can get added to other foods that people like," Leman said.

These fermentation-powered products aren't just yummy — they're also better for the planet. A recent study found that swapping just 20% of the world's beef with microbial proteins could cut deforestation rates in half and reduce carbon and methane pollution by 2050.

The plant-based meat market is sizzling, with over 130 companies now using fermentation, a 12% increase from 2021. While matching the price of conventional meat is still a hurdle, experts believe fermentation's efficiency could help alternative proteins reach cost parity faster.

"Given the efficiency of fermentation, the fact that these products have the opportunity to potentially reach cost parity quicker than some of the other alternatives is going to be important," Shayna Fertig, a senior adviser at the Good Food Institute, told the Post.

Lehman agrees. "We've been using fermentation for millennia to make food products," he told the Post. "We're able to use a lot of the same types of microbes that we've been using for a long time, but just using them in better ways to offer up more solutions for protein, for fats, and generally for feeding all the people that we can."

So, next time you're at the grocery store, keep an eye out for meat alternatives powered by fermentation. With tasty and eco-friendly options, making the switch has never been easier.

