Leaked memo triggers fears of cuts to programs essential for human health: 'It's been slash and burn'

The National Institutes of Health has begun slashing funds for various research initiatives, according to reports from multiple outlets. Scientists expect climate-related grants to be on the chopping block, raising fears about preparedness to avoid preventable deaths.

What's happening?

An internal memo obtained by ProPublica revealed that the NIH — which falls under the Department of Health and Human Services — will no longer approve funding for studies investigating the health impacts of rising global temperatures.

While the memo didn't state whether the new policy would affect active grants, E&E News reported via Scientific American that climate scientists are bracing for the loss of approved funding amid federal reprioritization and restructuring.

The manner in which the Trump administration has gone about making cuts is adding to the uncertainty, according to Marsha Wills-Karp, chair of the Johns Hopkins University Department of Environmental Health and Engineering.

"It feels like it's been slash and burn. We are hopeful they won't get to climate, but we know it's not likely," Wills-Karp said.

The administration's stance against using language related to diversity — which has led to historical content being flagged for removal along with information about suicide prevention and cancer awareness, among other things, per CNN — is also creating alarm.

One scientist who studies the disproportionate impact of extreme weather on communities of color told E&E News they were unsure how to proceed.

"We've been told we need to comply with those executive orders as federal grantees, but it's hard to do if you are funded for something that the name is something you are not allowed to say," they said.

Why is this important?

As Earth's climate has warmed, extreme weather events such as wildfires and heat waves have become more frequent and intense.

Heat is the No. 1 weather-related cause of death in the United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — whose data and forecasting helps to inform local jurisdictions on how to prepare to keep their communities safe. (NOAA has also experienced a reduction in its workforce amid federal restructuring.)

If the federal government cuts funding for studies involving climate-related challenges altogether, lives could be at stake.

"We're working to provide information that departments of health, communities, and individuals can use. The more you know, the more of those lives you can save," said Kristie Ebi, a University of Washington professor studying which populations are most vulnerable to heat, via Scientific American.

Other potentially impacted studies include research into how wildfire pollution is affecting babies and how rising global temperatures are affecting nutrition.

What's being done about this?

Spokesperson Emily Hilliard told E&E News that HHS would not hesitate to cut funding for research that does not align with the administration's priorities.

"It's important to prioritize research that directly affects the health of Americans. We will leave no stone unturned in identifying the root cause of the chronic disease epidemic as part of our mission to Make America Healthy Again," Hilliard said, declining to comment on whether HHS considered the effects of heat and extreme weather part of the problem.

If you believe funds should continue to go to climate-related health research, you can make your voice heard by contacting your representatives. More broadly, you can also work toward a healthier future at home by supporting and getting involved with cleanup initiatives.

