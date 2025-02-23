Study reveals community that bears the brunt of escalating crisis: 'Another barrier to recovery'

From rising housing costs to increased vulnerability to climate disasters, such as floods, wildfires, and extreme heat, Black neighborhoods face a unique set of challenges due to a long history of systemic inequality.

What is the climate-housing crisis in Black communities?

As detailed by Time magazine, the climate-housing crisis refers to the intersection of the escalating climate crisis and the growing housing affordability crisis, both of which disproportionately affect Black communities.

Historical housing policies such as redlining, which denied Black communities access to mortgage loans — or approved loans only in undesirable areas — combined with effects including flooding and heat islands in cities — where infrastructure exacerbates extreme temperatures — have made these neighborhoods more vulnerable to environmental and economic hardships.

A newer term, "bluelining," a modern form of redlining, wherein insurers inflate premiums or withdraw coverage from areas at high risk of climate disasters, often affecting marginalized communities, has also demonstrated the unequal impact of the warming climate, per Time.

Why is the climate-housing crisis important?

While changes in the climate are often framed as a global issue that impacts everyone, the reality is that the effects are not evenly distributed, with Black communities paying the highest price.

Black Americans are 40% more likely than other racial groups to live in areas with the highest projected increase in extreme heat-related deaths, according to a study by the Environmental Protection Agency.

How does the climate-housing crisis affect Black communities?

Black communities face compounded climate challenges because of redlining, which placed many in flood-prone areas or urban heat islands. Now, bluelining worsens the impact by limiting insurance coverage and rebuilding support, making recovery from disasters even harder.

In places such as California, Black communities have been pushed out by rising housing and insurance costs as seen in the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires.

"In addition to the expansive damage to homes that can drive deep, costly repairs, extreme weather events like these also cause catastrophic damage to minority communities' basic infrastructure and functionality, stifling local commerce, transportation, and access to healthcare," Jerel Ezell, assistant professor in community health sciences at the University of California, Berkeley, wrote for Time. "This serves as yet another barrier to recovery."

What is being done about climate-housing inequality?

Efforts to address the climate-housing crisis in Black communities encompass policy reforms, grassroots activism, and financial initiatives. Legislatively, the Green New Deal for Public Housing Act looked to retrofit homes and lessen pollution associated with housing needs, enhancing resilience against climate impacts and lowering utility bills.

Grassroots organizations including Race Forward with its Housing and Land Justice Initiative advocate for housing systems that eliminate racial hierarchies, promoting affordable and dignified housing as a human right.

Financially, community land trusts offer collective ownership models to maintain housing affordability and stability, empowering residents to combat displacement and gentrification.

These combined efforts strive to mitigate the effects of the changing climate and housing inequities in Black communities.

The bigger picture

The climate-housing crisis reinforces the idea that rising global temperatures are not just an environmental crisis but also a social justice issue.

"It remains clear that racial minorities will be paying the biggest price for climate change," Ezell said in Time.

While individual choices matter, real solutions also require systemic action — from corporate accountability to equitable policies that protect the most at-risk communities.

