  • Tech Tech

Engineers develop ultra-fast charging battery that could lead to futuristic aircraft: 'A major breakthrough'

"We're on the cusp of making this a reality."

by Rick Kazmer
"We’re on the cusp of making this a reality."

Photo Credit: Monash University

Researchers at Australia's Monash University are using a common medicine cabinet antiseptic in unique battery chemistry that could soon power drones and other electric aircraft, according to a school news release.  

The team is tapping Betadine, a common brand name for a topical medication used to treat cuts and other wounds, in research garnering surprising results. 

"... We found a way to accelerate the charge and discharge rates, making them a viable battery option for real-world heavy-duty use," paper first author and doctoral student Maleesha Nishshanke said in the release. 

Lithium-sulfur, or Li-S, batteries include common materials with high capacity potential. The pack type could provide a cheaper alternative to lithium-ion ones, according to AZoNano. 

Monash's Aussie neighbors at the University of Adelaide are working on Li-S tech, as well. Li-S batteries are used to power some smaller devices, and even certain electric vehicles, per the University of Adelaide. But they can take hours for a charge/discharge cycle to complete. Monash's report noted another concern that Li-S tech has "struggled to maintain high performance without degrading quickly." 

By adding Betadine to the mix, though, Monash experts say they have created a light pack that "doubled" the energy density — the amount of power the pack can store per pound — of traditional lithium-ion units. 

Watch now: Alaska Airlines director shares how 6,000 fliers earned extra miles by buying ... jet fuel?

The applications could impact our lives in multiple ways. 

"This represents a major breakthrough toward making Li-S a feasible option not just for long-haul EVs but particularly in industries like aviation and maritime that require rapid, reliable power that is crucially light-weighted," the paper's co-lead author, Petar Jovanović, said in the release. 

On the road, the team touts a 621-mile range on a "few hours" of recharge time. To drive home the point, Jovanović said a nearly 545-mile trip from Melbourne to Sydney on a single charge is feasible. 

🗣️ Which of these features would most effectively convince you to buy an EV?

🔘 Massive battery range 🔋

🔘 Super-fast charging ⚡️

🔘 Elite performance 💪

🔘 Premium luxury 💅

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"... Or a smartphone that charges in minutes — we're on the cusp of making this a reality," he added. 

The Monash release doesn't go deep into the lab book for an explanation on how Betadine helps boost performance. But an abstract published by Advanced Energy Materials explained how an ingredient in the medicine accelerates "the rate-limiting solid-liquid phase transitions … during battery cycling." The findings showed a "subtle but powerful shift in the design of molecular binder systems, which have functional roles above and beyond the role of simply holding the active materials together," per the abstract. 

In layman's terms: Betadine makes it better. 

And better batteries are key to further electrifying our transportation system. The transition is well underway for EVs, as the International Energy Agency reported battery-powered vehicles comprised nearly one-fifth of sales worldwide in 2023. Tax breaks and recurring fuel savings worth thousands of dollars are incentivizing the switch stateside. 

Each EV that replaces a gas guzzler also prevents thousands of pounds of heat-trapping fumes from going airborne each year, as noted by government data. The pollution is linked by medical experts to a variety of human lung, heart, and other health concerns. 

At Monash, the team is continuing to search for ways to improve its results. The research is supported by the U.S. Air Force, per the release. 

"As demands for high-performance batteries soars, investment in cutting-edge technology will have long-term benefits for job creation and economic growth," Professor Mainak Majumder, co-lead researcher, said

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x