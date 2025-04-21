Farmer shares money-saving method that is revolutionizing how he grows food: 'It is very beneficial'

"The electricity bill has become zero, which has given big relief in expenses."

A farmer in Western India has found a high-tech solution to the persistent problems with the area's erratic power supply: solar panels.

Speaking to IANS, a subsidiary of The Economic Times of India, Ashok Makwana explained that the panels provide a consistent, reliable energy source in all weather.

"The solar panel works very well, and there is no tension of electricity," Makwana said. "It is [a] very beneficial and cost-effective solution."

As Makwana rightfully pointed out, solar panels can still work in almost any weather condition, although clear, sunny days are still optimal. Rain can be quite beneficial, however, as it washes away dust and other debris that accumulates on the panels. The other major plus is the lower cost of electricity.

"The electricity bill has become zero, which has given big relief in expenses," Makwana added.

Solar energy is now cheaper than any fossil fuel and will only become more cost-effective. India has made significant strides with renewables; it is second only to China in renewable energy capacity. However, coal remains the No. 1 source of energy, and India continues to build new coal power plants.

Like many other nations, the biggest barrier to more widespread solar adoption in India is the initial cost. The Indian government provides farmers with subsidies for solar panel installation to mitigate that initial expense.

As the most populous nation in the world, India's agricultural sector is critical to the country's future food security. India's population is projected to reach a peak of 1.7 billion by 2060, per The Hindu. With no remaining land to cultivate and unprecedented weather causing shortages, India's ability to flourish is dependent on making agriculture more productive and sustainable.

Developments like this and other green tech innovations represent the Indian agricultural sector's best bet for a stable, prosperous future. As Makwana told IANS, the panels have also helped save water.

"They are also helpful in [the] drip irrigation system, a viable agricultural technique used for water conservation," he said.

