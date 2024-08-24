Major US city announces game-changing train that could be the future of transportation: 'An exciting milestone'

More large-scale train projects are starting to get funded in the U.S.

Good news for Boston, as the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has announced a plan to replace diesel-powered trains on the Fairmount Commuter Rail Line with battery-electric trains, Smart Cities Dive reported.

The Authority estimated that the move will save 1.6 million gallons of diesel fuel per year and prevent 17,700 tons of heat-trapping air pollution from being released. As an added bonus, the new trains, which are expected to arrive in 2028, will run every 20 minutes instead of every half hour.

"All aboard the Fairmount Line! This is an exciting milestone for the MBTA and the communities served by the Fairmount Line, many of which are environmental justice communities," Massachusetts lieutenant governor Kim Driscoll said in a press release. "I know the team is ready to get to work to deliver these battery electric trains and continue moving our transportation system forward."

Boston isn't the only U.S. city investing in electric trains. The Tacoma Line in Washington state recently announced plans to replace three of its 14 diesel locomotives with battery-powered ones. The Chicago Metra also began taking steps to electrify its fleet, ordering eight two-car battery-powered train sets.

Research has shown that trains are the most environmentally friendly form of long-distance travel, creating less planet-overheating air pollution per passenger than either trains or cars. Electric trains, which produce even less air pollution than diesel-powered ones, could and should be the future of public transit.

In addition to being good for the planet, trains are good for passengers, providing easy, affordable, comfortable, and reliable transportation options.

Luckily, more large-scale train projects are starting to get funded in the car-centric United States, which lags behind many other countries in terms of train infrastructure. These include the long-awaited California High-Speed Rail Network, bullet trains in Texas, and others.

