Groundbreaking new battery drums up excitement after receiving major certification: ‘We are thrilled to be partnering’

Electric vehicle (EV) battery maker, Factorial Energy, claims to be the first lithium-metal solid-state battery manufacturer to receive safety certification from the United Nations (U.N.). It’s revolutionizing the energy storage sector and paving the way for the widespread adoption of lithium-metal solid-state batteries.

Safety certification from the U.N. means that Factorial’s lithium-metal solid-state batteries have been tested and evaluated. This marks confidence in customers and regulators regarding the company’s adherence to strict safety protocols. Factorial’s achievement spotlights its dedication to delivering reliable, secure energy solutions.

Lithium-metal solid-state batteries offer several advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries. A solid electrolyte replaces a liquid electrolyte, enhancing safety by substantially reducing the risk of thermal runaway and fire hazards. Moreover, solid-state batteries have the potential to offer higher energy density, longer lifespan, faster charging capabilities, and improved environmental sustainability due to the use of lithium metal anodes.

Factorial’s attainment of safety certification underscores the company’s technological leadership in solid-state battery manufacturing. Its innovative approach to lithium-metal solid-state batteries has garnered attention and investment from industry experts.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Factorial, as part of our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, to develop a proprietary technology that uses less cobalt,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO.

By pushing the boundaries of battery technology, Factorial aims to address the growing demand for high-performance, safe, and sustainable energy storage solutions.

The safety certification of Factorial’s lithium-metal solid-state batteries has far-reaching implications for the energy storage sector. These batteries’ increased safety and performance make them viable for various applications, including EVs, consumer electronics, and renewable energy storage. The certification bolsters confidence in the technology and paves the way for widespread adoption, spurring further advancements and investments in the field.

Factorial will expand its production capabilities and further optimize lithium-metal solid-state batteries’ performance. They aim to collaborate with manufacturers, researchers, and policymakers to advance the development and integration of these batteries into diverse industries.

Continued research and development efforts will enhance solid-state battery technology’s efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

