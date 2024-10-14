Relentless heat looms over southwestern states as death toll rises: 'People are fatigued from fighting heat all summer'

"Basically anyone who has to work outside — we have seen emergencies from them."

The summer heat is lasting longer than some people expect, adding to the suffering and death tolls those in the southwestern part of the United States are experiencing, according to the Guardian.

What's happening?

The Southwest is experiencing extremely hot summers that last far into what should be the fall. According to the National Weather Service forecast office out of Las Vegas, "late-season heat is dangerous because people are fatigued from fighting heat all summer," per the Guardian. It added that "this is especially true … as 2024 continues to break all-time heat records."

This weather doesn't just feel miserable. In Arizona, Maricopa County (which contains Phoenix), at least 339 people died for reasons related to heat in 2023, the county reported. There are 336 more deaths being investigated for potential heat influence.

That's not the only place with numbers like these. Experts believe that this is only part of the story, as it can be hard to track deaths related to heat, the Guardian revealed.

Why are increasingly hot summers important?

Even if we can't determine exactly how many people are dying from heat-related causes each year, research shows that the number of these deaths is going up. Over the last seven years, the number has increased by approximately 16.8% each year, according to a study from the American Medical Association, reported by CBS News.

While people who are young, elderly, or living with certain medical conditions have the most risk of dying from heat-related causes, no one is completely safe, the Guardian warned. In fact, people with certain jobs might have more risk regardless of their age.

The deputy fire chief in Henderson, just outside of Las Vegas, told the publication: "Delivery drivers, warehouse operators, our construction trades — basically anyone who has to work outside — we have seen emergencies from them and people with regular medical emergencies, and during a normal day, the heat causes them to succumb."

What's being done about increasing temperatures in the American Southwest?

Different communities are working in different ways to combat increasing temperatures in their area. Some use heat-reflective paint to lower temperatures in public places and beyond. Others are teaching people how to cool down so there's a lower chance that they will suffer from heat-related illness or death.

You can learn how to join with your neighbors to take local action and make your neighborhood safer when it's hot outside.

