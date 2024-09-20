Unrelenting heat wave bakes Texas with triple-digit temperatures — setting new record highs for summer temperatures

Research shows our warming world means heat waves will get longer, more extreme, and more frequent in the future.

Texas finished its summer with sizzling temperatures. In some spots, the mercury soared above 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

What's happening?

The Lone Star State had its sixth-warmest meteorological summer on record this year. The state's average temperature was more than two degrees above average from June through August. August was four degrees above average, the largest departure from average for any of the summer months and eight times more than June's departure. Record highs were tied or broken in the state from north of Amarillo in the Panhandle to Brownsville in the Rio Grande Valley during a late August heat wave.

The searing heat boosted Texas' average temperature. Some of the staggering records set included 111 degrees in Wichita Falls on Aug. 19, 104 degrees in El Paso on the same date, and 115 degrees in Cope Ranch on Aug. 20.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas reported that peak power demand surged to a preliminary 85,558.98 megawatts Aug. 17, breaking a record. According to The Washington Post, energy supply kept pace with demand, preventing widespread outages during the heat wave.

Why is a record-breaking heat wave in Texas important?

Texas isn't the only place feeling the heat this summer. California experienced its hottest month on record in July, with an average temperature of 81.7 degrees. East Antarctica also had an unusually warm July. Heat-trapping gases in Earth's atmosphere are overheating our entire planet. August was the 15th consecutive month with a record-high global temperature.

Extreme heat events cause more deaths than hurricanes and floods combined. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says heat-related deaths in our country have been increasing. There were just over 1,600 heat-related deaths in 2021,1,722 in 2022, and more than 2,300 in 2023.

Research shows our warming world means heat waves will get longer, more extreme, and more frequent in the future.

What's being done about scorching heat waves?

Curtailing the use of dirty energy in favor of clean, renewable energy sources is vitally important to help cool our planet. New technological innovations will make solar energy options more efficient and reliable. A Dutch soccer stadium made history after it powered an entire game with green energy.

We can take steps to help reduce the amount of carbon pollution we contribute to the atmosphere. This can start with installing your own solar panels or signing up for community solar. Modernizing your home by upgrading to LED bulbs and an induction stove can also help make a difference.

