4 mind-blowing air taxis that could how we travel in the future

The Midnight made almost no sound as it flew by the cheering crowd.

Catching a cab may soon take on a whole new meaning. With the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft comes the opportunity to reimagine how we get around.

These small aircraft will offer a clean and quiet way to bypass gridlock traffic as you cruise overhead, no runway necessary.

1. The 'Midnight'

Photo Credit: iStock



Archer Aviation's Midnight eVTOL air taxi had spectators in awe at the 2025 California International Air Show. With its six propellers and large twin tail, it's like nothing most people have seen before — or heard for that matter. The Midnight made almost no sound as it flew by the cheering crowd.

The Midnight is reportedly on track for FAA certification, and according to a company spokesperson, may have the eyes of the world on it as the official air taxi of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles and Team USA.

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2. Virgin Atlantic's air taxi

Photo Credit: iStock



Joby Aviation is teaming up with airline giant Virgin Atlantic to bring an air taxi service to the United Kingdom. Joby's S4 eVTOL has room for four passengers, a pilot, and luggage, and can reach speeds up to 200 mph. The service will shuttle passengers to and from Heathrow and Manchester airports, as well as less frequent routes.

Joby has plans to launch air taxi services in Dubai by the end of 2026, and may begin early operations in 10 U.S. states within that same timeframe.

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3. Air travel add-ons

Photo Credit: Archer Aviation



Anyone who has tried to get to or from an airport in the New York City area knows what a pain it can be, usually accompanied by hours sitting in traffic. But that could change very soon, benefiting travelers and commuters.

United Airlines has partnered with Archer Aviation to develop a plan that would allow passengers to book air taxis as an add-on to their flights. The network will include existing infrastructure at both major and smaller airports in the area, as well as various helipads throughout the city.

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4. A new type of air taxi

Photo Credit: Vertical Aerospace

British company Vertical Aerospace made great strides with its VX4 air taxi prototype and has built upon information gained through VX4 testing data and airline feedback to create the Valo, a new type of air taxi the company plans to bring to consumers.

The Valo has eight electric rotors, four of which are fixed at the rear and stow while it's flying, and four at the front that tilt 90 degrees for lift or thrust. The company expects the Valo to be ready for commercial use in 2028.

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