Electric air taxis could soon replace short-haul flights — here's how they're moving closer to reality

One study recently estimated that urban congestion costs the U.S. nearly $120 billion per year in lost time and fuel.

But the good news is, sitting in traffic or cramming onto a short-haul flight may not be the only options for much longer. Electric air taxis, also known as electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft or eVTOLs, could offer a faster, cleaner way to travel.

That's exactly what Vertical Aerospace is working on. The British startup just hit a major milestone with its VX4 aircraft, completing its first piloted thrust-borne flight maneuvers, according to Interesting Engineering. This test proved the VX4 is more than just a concept — it can fly under real conditions, bringing the company closer to carrying passengers. Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical, said in a press release, "Starting the year with this milestone is a fantastic achievement and testament to the dedication of our team and partners."

Getting around cities is already tough. Roads are packed, and short-haul flights that are typically under 500 miles produce some of the most pollution per passenger mile. The VX4 aims to change that by replacing gas-powered flights and car commutes with zero-emission air travel. Rather than wasting time in traffic, commuters could fly across the city in just minutes. If these aircraft become widely used, they could do more than save time. They might also help reduce pollution in crowded urban areas.

A report from McKinsey & Company predicts that urban air travel could grow quickly. The flying taxi operator market is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2040. The aircraft are expected to play a major role by giving people a faster way to travel between cities without adding more cars to already overloaded roads. Governments and aviation agencies are already putting money into the infrastructure needed to make it happen.

The VX4 reaches 150 mph and travels 100 miles on a single charge — a solid fit for short urban routes. Airlines are already on board: American Airlines and Japan Airlines are already among customers, with pre-orders exceeding 1,500 units.

Before that happens, Vertical Aerospace must prove the VX4 is safe. Its latest test, approved by the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority, focused on stability. Pilots hovered while making roll, yaw, and spot turn movements, testing how well the aircraft stayed steady. These maneuvers may seem small, but they're critical for safe operation.

With this milestone, Vertical Aerospace is now one of only two companies worldwide to complete these complex maneuvers with a full-scale vectored thrust eVTOL aircraft, moving it one step closer to flight certification.

The VX4 is going through a four-phase testing process. It started with hover flights, then moved on to thrust-borne maneuvers. Next up is wingborne flight, where it will need to fly like a regular airplane before getting the green light for commercial use.

Passengers could start boarding VX4 air taxis by the late 2020s, with commercial service possibly launching in 2028. But Vertical Aerospace isn't the only one working toward this future. Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation are also developing eVTOLs, all aiming to ease congestion and cut emissions.

Electric aircraft aren't the only option. ZeroAvia and others are testing hydrogen-powered planes for longer flights. While VX4s are built for short commutes, hydrogen aviation could make long-haul air travel cleaner.

If both technologies succeed, they could reshape transportation by cutting traffic and pollution while making air travel more efficient.

