Virgin Atlantic unveils air taxi service using futuristic flying vehicles: 'We are committed to delivering faster options'

Hailing a cab just took on a new meaning. That's because Charged EV Fleet & Infrastructure News reported on a new collaboration between airline giant Virgin Atlantic and Joby Aviation to create an air taxi service in the United Kingdom.

Air taxis provide off-highway transport that can avoid traffic, delays, and short commercial flights. The electric vertical takeoff and landing craft from Joby Aviation S4 fits one pilot, four passengers, and luggage to make short-range electric trips between cities and towns.

"We are committed to delivering faster options for mobility across the country," Joby CEO JoeBen Bevirt said in a Virgin Atlantic press release. This service permits passengers to go from the Heathrow or Manchester airports to less frequent routes. Joby has already achieved a milestone as the first to fly an eVTOL aircraft with a pilot through a full transition at its facility in Marina, California. Dubai will be the location of Joby's air taxi service launch later this year, per Interesting Engineering.

With speeds up to 200 mph, Virgin Atlantic travelers can enjoy reduced commute times that can result in less stress — all with a quick reservation on the Virgin Atlantic app or website. People may also find relief from the lower price point. According to the press release, the eVTOL will be available at compatible rates with existing premium ground ridesharing options.

While helping people make it to a nearby family holiday, business trip, or quick getaway, eVTOLs provide similar eco benefits as their land- and sea-based EV counterparts. Standard commercial flights produce carbon gases and contrails — streams of white ice crystals left behind by planes — that contribute to a hotter planet. According to the Sierra Club, as much as 71% of aviation carbon pollution comes from passenger travel, which electric air vehicles can offset.

The U.K. won't be the only one to benefit from this technology. The deal builds upon the existing relationship between Joby and Delta Air Lines, which has partial ownership in Virgin Atlantic, making a U.S. launch part of the mix.

Another company, Archer Aviation, has partnered with United Airlines to develop an air taxi network in New York City. Archer Aviation has also partnered with KakaoMobility to bring its Midnight eVTOLs that reach up to 150 mph to South Korea.

