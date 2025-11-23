Major company stuns crowds at air show with new futuristic 'air taxis': 'Felt like when Tesla first started doing road shows'

"At first, people laugh, then suddenly they see it in person and it clicks."

A quiet revolution is taking off — literally.

At the 2025 California International Air Show, Archer Aviation wowed thousands of attendees with public flights of its electric air taxi, the Midnight, Electrek reported.

For many attendees, it was their first time seeing a genuine electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) in action.

The best part? They could barely hear it fly by.

Hosted in Salinas, which is home to Archer's test flight facility, the event marked a major milestone for the company as it moved closer to launching commercial operations.

These flights are part of a growing movement to reimagine everyday travel in a cleaner, quieter, and more efficient way.

Unlike helicopters or jets, eVTOL aircraft like the Midnight run on electricity, making them a low-carbon-pollution alternative to traditional aircraft. They can also help reduce the need for gas-powered cars in cities, which means fewer tailpipes, less smog, and more breathable air.

For daily life, this technology could mean shorter commutes, lower fuel costs, and quieter skies.

Imagine skipping traffic in a vehicle that's not only faster but also better for your health. Less noise and cleaner air can reduce stress, improve sleep, and lower the risk of respiratory issues, especially in crowded urban areas.

Cities and governments also stand to benefit. EVTOLs could reduce the need for road expansions, cut down on traffic-related pollution, and save public money on both fuel and infrastructure.

With fewer moving parts than traditional engines, electric aircraft are also easier and cheaper to maintain.

Archer's flight footage captured a crowd quietly amazed — not because the aircraft wasn't impressive, but because it was nearly silent.

That quiet is powerful. It signals a future where we can move faster and more cleanly, without the steep cost to our planet or our health that comes with fossil fuels.

Electric air taxis like the Midnight are an exciting step toward solving the problem of a warming world — cleaner skies, easier travel, and hope, flying right above us.

Public reactions have been notably mixed, but one watcher made a striking comparison.

"Watching the Midnight demo felt like when Tesla first started doing road shows. At first, people laugh, then suddenly they see it in person and it clicks," they said on Reddit.

