Scientists make breakthrough in lithium extraction method: 'These properties could make a significant contribution'

"The advances achieved through this membrane technology offer new possibilities."

Researchers from China are getting pretty good at picking out lithium ions from a salty crowd of magnesium ones.

Using a techy innovation inspired by nature — a crystalline carbon nitride membrane — the experts from the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology can separate the two in salt lake brine.

A press release from the institute, part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said that the breakthrough could "transform the lithium extraction industry."

"The advances achieved through this membrane technology offer new possibilities for efficient extraction of lithium, a crucial element in the transition to renewable energy and electric mobility," Professor Liu Jian, study co-corresponding author, said in the lab summary.

Lithium is a crucial yet expensive and hard-to-gather material needed for batteries in electric vehicles and most electronic devices. Common lithium harvesting techniques often include vast, colorful brine pits that use a lot of water and leach toxic waste.

Innovations like the institute's could help lower the cost and environmental impact of battery-making. What's more, cheaper batteries can help to reduce the price of EVs.

The lithium seekers out of Qingdao are successful because of their structure, "which combines crystalline and amorphous forms of polymer carbon nitride.

"This structure not only provides the necessary pore uniformity and narrowness to exclude larger hydrated magnesium ions, but also facilitates smooth lithium-ion transport, similar to the barrier-free ion transport seen in natural ion channels," per the lab summary.

By mimicking "natural systems," the experts said they could create an ion-filtering membrane that is both selective and has enhanced stability, "which are critical for practical applications," study co-first author Zhang Yuanyuan said.

Lithium harvesting alternatives are being developed elsewhere, as well. Researchers at Princeton are separating lithium and sodium on strings soaked in brine water through evaporation.

The experts from Qingdao are confident that their invention can help to meet growing demands for lithium as EV and renewable energy use increases.

Importantly, switching to an EV, even with current battery production methods, can have a powerful impact. When compared to gas guzzlers, EVs prevent thousands of pounds of harmful air pollution each year. That's dirty air that can fill our breaths, causing increased risk for cancer, lung diseases, and other health problems, per the World Health Organization.

Plus, you can save up to $1,500 on gas and maintenance annually by going electric.

In the future, the institute's team envisions its tech as having applications outside lithium extraction.

"These properties could make a significant contribution to environmental protection efforts, in addition to improving the efficiency of resource recovery," study co-corresponding author Professor Gao Jun said.

