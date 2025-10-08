Company breaks ground on $75 million project that could help transform US trucking industry: 'At the very front lines of a global trade war'

One company is inching closer to deploying a massive grid-ready charging hub to encourage commercial semi-truck fleets to transition to electric.

As Canary Media reported, EV Realty broke ground on a large-scale truck charging hub in San Bernardino, California, after securing $75 million in funding from private equity investor NGP. The project is an effort to support the expansion of its commercial fleet charging infrastructure.

With an estimated completion date of early 2026, the charging hub will feature 76 DC fast charging ports, including megawatt charging stalls, all located in a central area near Interstate 10 and Interstate 215. The site will be capable of charging more than 200 Class 8 trucks per day. Due to the size of the hub, it will draw up to 10 megawatts of power from the grid.

"The market is experiencing near-term challenges, but the longer-term trend toward fleet electrification is unmistakable — vehicle technology is improving, battery costs are falling, and we're enabling customers to make the transition economically today," EV Realty CEO Patrick Sullivan said in a press release announcing the groundbreaking.

"Our strategy is built for stability amid changing policies and industry conditions, ensuring we can deliver reliable, cost-effective charging solutions for fleets," Sullivan added.

Although the charging hub will be a massive addition to the electric truck charging infrastructure, it represents just one piece of a much larger expansion plan. Sullivan spoke to Canary Media regarding a joint venture with GreenPoint Partners to develop $200 million in charging hub projects.

Sullivan explained that the partnership is "fully capitalized against an underwritten, five-year business plan." Altogether, Sullivan said that the venture is aiming for around "five to seven more projects of the scale we have in San Bernardino, plus some smaller, more built-to-suit projects."

Since electric trucks produce zero tailpipe emissions, they have the potential to significantly reduce pollution and improve overall air quality. With advancements in battery technology, trucks can now travel farther on a single charge. This can significantly reduce reliance on fossil fuels, especially during times of market uncertainty.

"Carriers, trucking, [and] transportation companies are at the very front lines of a global trade war," Sullivan said. "You have no predictability on how you can utilize your assets."

For electric vehicle drivers at home looking to save money, installing solar panels can dramatically increase the savings associated with your car.

Not only is charging an EV with your own energy more cost-effective than using public charging stations, but it can also be more reliable than dependence on the grid. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

