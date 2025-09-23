Startup unveils $1 billion project that will transform power grid: 'Setting a new standard'

Teesside may sound tranquil, but it's about to become supercharged, according to Interesting Engineering.

Startup NatPower reported that it is investing more than $1.1 billion into a giant 32-acre battery energy storage facility near Middlesbrough that will store renewable energy for later use, allowing more clean power to supplement the grid.

The Teesside Gigapark will be located at the energy and utility service Sembcorp Utilities' site. It will be the largest and longest-duration storage facility of its kind once completed in 2028, Interesting Engineering and NatPower reported.

"The Teesside Gigapark is more than a storage project. It combines large-scale batteries with industrial electrification … setting a new standard for the U.K. energy sector," IE's Sujita Sinha wrote.

NatPower touts the privately funded project as a money-saving grid support that could conserve $4.1 billion in efficiencies annually by saving typically wasted renewable energy. It will use lithium-ion batteries that can store electricity for four hours, per IE.

Holding the cleaner power is crucial for using it during peak demand times, such as early evening hours when the sun goes down, but power use remains high. NatPower plans for the Teesside facility to eventually be able to provide electricity over an impressive eight hours, IE's report added.

Battery storage is being developed in the United States, too. In Texas, Tesla Megapacks are key grid contributors. A nearly 5,000-acre solar panel/battery storage facility is operational near Las Vegas.

It's a concept that can be realized at home, as well. Rooftop solar panels combined with batteries can generate and store free solar energy that can reduce or eliminate your utility bill. EnergySage is a free resource that can help you secure tax incentives while they last, compare quotes, and find a timely professional installer. It's advice that can save you up to $10,000 if you buy the panels before rebates expire at the end of the year due to federal policy changes.

The cleaner energy, at homes and at larger facilities, also limits planet-warming pollution produced when dirty fuels are burned to generate power. Air pollution impacts nearly everyone on the planet, according to the World Health Organization. And Earth's overheating is even hurting academic performance, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

At Teesside, NatPower officials have some interesting plans for the battery project. Around 200 construction jobs will be created. Looking forward, officials intend to work with colleges and environmental groups on training programs for future clean-energy jobs. A focus of the project will be powering ships at a nearby port, allowing the vessels to turn off dirty diesel engines, all according to IE.

"Teesside, our most advanced Gigapark, will be the blueprint for combining large-scale storage with electrification of ports and industry, transforming Teesside into a net-zero economic powerhouse within five years," NatPower UK CEO Stefano D.M. Sommadossi said in the IE story.

