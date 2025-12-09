New study reveals unexpected findings while testing whether EV drivers are more at-risk to radiation: 'Surprising'

If you've ever worried that your electric vehicle is exposing you to toxic levels of radiation, you can now exhale and relax.

As CarScoops reported, a team of researchers recently took a closer look at the electromagnetic field levels in EVs. They discovered that they were well below international safety limits. In fact, the radiation levels were even comparable to those of traditional gas-powered cars.

In a study commissioned by Germany's Federal Office for Radiation Protection, researchers analyzed EV models that were deemed to be high sellers, as well as "high-performance" models from various manufacturers.

EMF measurements were taken at several locations inside the vehicles, especially near the seating positions where people would most likely be exposed. Researchers noted that the EMF measurements were carried out on the vehicles on German roads under real conditions as well as on test tracks. According to a summary of the study provided by the BfS, the trials were the "most detailed investigation into magnetic field exposure in electric vehicles so far."

With what researchers described as a "gentle driving style," the study determined that drivers are exposed to safe EMF levels in EVs, not much different than a gasoline car tracked in the study. However, during high-power activities such as acceleration or charging, there may be temporary peaks that can exceed guidelines — which, the study said, was also observed in the gasoline-powered car. At the end of the day, those peaks were not substantial enough to cause any real concern.

"Despite the fact that these measurements exceeded the reference levels in the short term, the study did not identify any values that exceeded the recommended maximum values for electric fields induced in the body," the agency wrote in the summary of the study.

As CarScoops noted, one "surprising finding" from the study was that features inside the vehicles (not just electric), such as heated seats, can also generate relatively noticeable electromagnetic fields, sometimes even stronger than the car's propulsion system. However, once again, these levels are still below established safety limits and pose no health risk to drivers.

While all cars with electrical systems produce some levels of EMFs, EVs do not produce more harmful levels of radiation, even when driven for long periods. So you can rest assured that your EV is not only helping reduce reliance on polluting energy sources but also not exposing you to excessive EMFs in the process.

