Audi unveils new model with game-changing features: 'The first cars are already on their way'

Audi will reintroduce the A4 badge on an electric sedan arriving in 2028, reported Autocar.

The German brand enters the electric sedan race as BMW and Mercedes prepare battery-powered competitors to their popular 3-Series and C-Class models. Audi has concentrated on electric SUVs until now, leaving a gap in its lineup for an entry-level electric sedan.

The vehicle will use VW Group's Scalable Systems Platform, which is a step forward from the technology in today's electric Audis. This will mark the debut of software created through Audi's collaboration with Rivian, intended to add intelligence and improve vehicle capability through updates.

The exterior takes inspiration from Audi's Concept C, with a simple front end showing a vertical grille in a rectangular shape. Thin headlights incorporating four separate elements will sit on either side. Inside, physical controls will outnumber touchscreen buttons, matching customer preferences.

CEO Gernot Döllner addressed the technology partnership during his interview. "We are heavily working on it with the Rivian-Volkswagen joint venture, building up mules right now and working intensively together, so the first cars are already on their way," he told the publication.

