Company showcases innovative mobile power unit capable of charging up to 30 EVs a day: 'Gives you the ability to have that energy resiliency'

"This is not a nice-to-have. It's a need."

A mobile power unit capable of charging more than two dozen electric vehicles a day, among other tasks, isn't picky about where it gets its energy.

Israel-based GenCell recently showcased its EVOX device during an expo in California. EVOX is short for electric vehicle operational extender. It's an innovation that can alleviate range anxiety, as it can charge EVs in only minutes.

GenCell's tech can store energy from solar, wind, and the grid. It can also generate its own electricity when needed using hydrogen and ammonia fuel, making it a versatile power-up option to deploy to areas that need it, according to a story from CBS and the company's website.

In addition to being able to charge up to 30 cars a day, EVOX can serve as an extension to the grid. It fits in a 20-foot shipping container, making it easy to transport, per GenCell. That's why company officials tout the invention as a must-have tool.

"This is not a nice-to-have. It's a need," GenCell director of business development Alex Saucedo told CBS.

The unit can juice EVs using a level 3 charger. That's the fastest way to power up. Level 1, for example, is the slowest and uses a standard home outlet, per CBS and Car and Driver.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

GenCell cites numerous other advantages its tech brings to bear in mind as the U.S. works to meet its climate goals, highlighted by reduced heat-trapping air pollution benchmarks through 2050.

The plan is important, as experts at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology noted that unchecked planet-warming fume production could lead to worst-case scenarios for our environment. Increased extreme flood, cyclone, and wildfire risks are some examples provided by NASA.

For its part, the GenCell EVOX can be used with all types of DC fast-chargers. It's modular and built for rapid deployment. The certifications include mention of lithium-ion batteries, presumably part of the storage setup. The unit integrates with other energy sources, requires little maintenance, and stands as a safeguard against outages, all per the GenCell website.

The ability to utilize a menu of sustainable energy sources makes the tech a flexible power ally, according to Saucedo.

"This gives you the ability to have that energy resiliency," the GenCell official said in the CBS report.

What's more, artificial intelligence is being leveraged in the prototype to analyze demand, according to the news agency.

Portable power stations of various sizes are available to help combat blackouts, which are becoming more common as extreme weather events increase in number, per Climate Central. Even electric trucks like the Ford Lightning can serve as an emergency power supply for homes, and GM recently released a vehicle-to-home charging kit for just over $7,000.

Home-based solar panels, coupled with a battery, can also protect your abode from outages. Tax breaks (explained by the U.S. Department of Energy), decades-long lifespans (per Forbes), and ever-improving efficiency make the sun-catchers a real value, as proven by a recent government study.

The overall increase in EV chargers as well as innovations such as adapters to charge devices and whole homes from an EV, along with the overall increase in large and small home battery packs, may suggest that an invention like this mobile unit may not be necessary in the future.

But in the here and now, particularly since the grid in most areas is still in need of battery backup infrastructure, it's easy to envision its value — especially in responding to outages or supplementing charging availability during temporary needs such as job sites and festivals.

Still, options like solar panels and battery packs will likely be more affordable than EVOX for a while. CBS reported that the unit costs between $250,000 to $500,000, depending on tax incentives. But the expense could be well worth it for energy-needy work sites and remote communities that require a fast, reliable, and flexible power source.

"Do I pull it from batteries? Do I pull it from the grid? Grid drops off then we drop to the storage system," GenCell's Doug Ausemore told CBS, describing EVOX's flexibility. "And then for longer durations, then we kick the fuel cell in where we run off hydrogen."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.