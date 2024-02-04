Biden administration makes groundbreaking announcement about the future of EV charging: ‘Reliability and resilience’

According to the White House, U.S. EV sales have quadrupled since 2021.

The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Energy just announced $325 million in new funding to help make public electric vehicle charging more accessible nationwide, according to a White House news release.

This influx of funding will fix up to 4,500 out-of-service chargers, install new chargers in underserved areas, and reduce battery costs. The release reported that there are over 170,000 publicly accessible EV chargers in the United States. This funding is part of the White House’s plan to raise that total to 500,000 by 2026.

According to the White House, U.S. EV sales have more than quadrupled since President Biden’s inauguration in 2021, and the cost of owning an EV has decreased by 20% in the past 12 months. This new funding could benefit both existing EV drivers and people considering EVs who have been deterred by unreliable public charging availability.

Efforts such as Tesla’s plan to open at least 7,500 Superchargers and Destination Chargers to non-Tesla drivers and Hilton’s plan to install up to 20,000 Tesla Universal Wall connectors at 2,000 hotels are similarly exciting.

Improved accessibility can address concerns about the availability of charging ports and encourage more people to go electric. Plus, as battery technology significantly influences the price of EVs, any reduction in battery costs can make EVs more affordable.

EVs produce less pollution compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, especially when the electricity used for charging comes from renewable sources.

By supporting the growth of EV charging infrastructure, the White House initiative contributes to the transition to cleaner modes of travel, reducing the transportation sector’s overall environmental impact.

The EPA reports that transportation is the largest contributor to planet-warming pollution in the U.S., accounting for nearly 30%. A typical gas-powered car produces over 10,000 pounds of carbon pollution per year. EVs, on the other hand, create zero tailpipe pollution.

According to the White House, the new funding will “increase the reliability and resilience of publicly accessible chargers, advance EV technologies, and support workforce development for EV charging deployment and maintenance … Under President Biden’s leadership, the U.S. EV charging manufacturing footprint has grown from almost nothing to a robust and thriving sector.”

