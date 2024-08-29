Solar company unveils new vehicle-to-home technology powered by customers' EVs: 'No other market player has done this'

"The goal is to expand these programs all around the country."

We've all heard of charging your electric vehicle at home, but how about powering your home with your EV?

According to Electrek, that's exactly what one clean energy company aims to do. Not only will this ease some stress on the power grid, but it could also save EV owners money on their electric bills.

Bidirectional charging technology allows power to run both to and from an EV. The test program is being conducted by Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) and Sunrun, a leading solar and storage provider, with funding from a U.S. Department of Energy grant.

The test group is small at the moment, consisting of three Sunrun customers who own Ford F-150 Lightnings as well as Ford Charge Station Pro and Home Integration Systems (also via Sunrun). The trucks will share stored energy with their respective homes from June 1 through Sept. 30.

The technology would allow homeowners to power their homes using their EVs during peak hours, when rates spike, and then charge the same EV during off-peak hours, saving money on their energy bills. This would also ease stress on the power grid, which could save others money as well by reducing demand on the grid.

"This program is a significant proof of concept — no other market player has done this — and the goal is to expand these programs all around the country," Sunrun CEO Mary Powell said. "The summer heat can be especially stressful on our power grid, which is why proving the use of stored energy in electric vehicles for capacity is so important."

Easing stress on the electric grid will also lead to less reliance on dirty energy. About 60% of energy in the U.S. is generated by dirty energy sources, which contribute to the overheating of the planet and lead to extreme weather events such as flooding and droughts. These threaten the global food supply, not to mention their effects on the everyday lives of people worldwide.

As if there weren't already enough reasons, this could be the tipping point that convinces people to make their next car an EV.

