New ocean-based carbon removal plant to be first of its kind in North America: 'Accessible, cost-effective, and permanent'

"The planet isn't waiting, so we must meet the moment."

Equatic is bringing its carbon removal solutions to North America, continuing to build momentum toward a future with healthier oceans and cleaner power.

The California-based startup announced June 18 that it was partnering with Canadian project developer Deep Sky to build a first-of-its-kind commercial-scale carbon dioxide removal plant. The news comes after the innovative company broke ground on the Equatic-1 demonstration in Tuas, Singapore, in May. The North American facility will be based in Quebec.

According to the news release, the new location is expected to remove more than 120,000 tons of planet-warming carbon from the air every year. It will also produce nearly 4,000 tons of green hydrogen, a clean-burning fuel made using non-polluting energy sources such as wind or solar.

Experts overwhelmingly agree that transitioning away from dirty energy is the most crucial step to bring balance to our overheated planet. As a result of rising temperatures, Earth has been experiencing more frequent and severe weather events, which have destroyed life-sustaining crops and raised concerns about public health.

Carbon removal, however, is an essential complementary tool.

The National Academy of Sciences estimates that the global community will need to remove 10 gigatons of carbon annually by 2050 to limit global temperature increases to the targets outlined in the Paris Agreement, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions. This targeted removal amount seems to correspond to the agreement's binding goal of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Equatic's dual ability to remove carbon while creating a valuable, cleaner alternative fuel helps to address both issues. What's more, the technology will reportedly have a low cost compared to traditional means of carbon dioxide removal.

"Governing bodies around the world emphatically assert the need for accessible, cost-effective, and permanent carbon removal solutions, at low-cost, and with low energy requirements. Our commercial-scale development speaks directly to that need," Equatic chairman Edward Muller said in the release.

As Environment+Energy Leader highlighted in its coverage of the announcement, Equatic is also partnering with Arup, a sustainable development firm, as it works to adhere to "rigorous standards" to help ensure the technology doesn't have an unintended impact on the ecosystem.

It will use an "advanced" measurement, reporting, and verification system developed alongside EcoEngineers and the International Organization for Standardization.

"Climate innovators must prioritize environmental well-being and a just transition in the regions where they operate," Equatic advisory board member Catherine McKenna, who was Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change as well as Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, said in the release. "By safeguarding local ecosystems and existing industries with its industry-leading MRV and environmental monitoring, Equatic will set the standard of community acceptance of essential climate technology."

According to Muller, Equatic plans to have its Quebec facility up and running by 2026-27.

"As climate urgency grows, we need to accelerate the development of commercial facilities," Deep Sky CEO Damien Steel added in the release. "We're thrilled to begin the engineering phase of a commercial-scale plant with Equatic. … The planet isn't waiting, so we must meet the moment."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.