Startup develops game-changing system to pull valuable 'white gold' material from old batteries: 'Our goal is to tackle the growing problem'

A Hong Kong-based startup has developed a cost-effective system to recover precious materials from lithium batteries.

As the South China Morning Post detailed, Achelous Pure Metals can process more than 165 tons of used non-electric vehicle batteries annually, transforming metals like lithium, copper, cobalt, nickel, and manganese into a powdery "black mass," from which it can recover valuable materials like lithium carbonate — often referred to as "white gold."

As the startup explains on its website, recycling rates for rare-earth minerals can be as low as 5%, representing a significant amount of lost economic value. Recycling also reduces the need for mining, minimizing the opportunity for toxic contamination.

For its part, lithium carbonate has a wide range of applications, and it is used in lithium iron phosphate batteries, or LFPs, for electric vehicles and in battery storage solutions that ensure clean, non-polluting power is available even if the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing.

In China, most EVs rely on LFPs, which are generally less expensive to manufacture. Ultimately, having a more cost-effective battery could help lower sales prices for consumers, accelerating a transition to a more eco-friendly mode of transport that provides long-term financial perks.

Achelous Pure Metals' patent-pending robot-assisted system shreds and sifts the materials via a vacuum/heat treatment process that prevents harmful compounds and gases like epoxy adhesives (a corrosive irritant) and fluorine (which can cause organ damage) from escaping.

"Our goal is to tackle the growing problem of discarded lithium-ion batteries by bringing scalable, movable, eco-friendly recycling to urban centers starting in Hong Kong, with plans to expand to [Southeast] Asia," co-founder and technical director Alan Wong Yuk-chun told the SCMP, adding that most EV batteries are collected and exported at the end of their lives.

The company has already brought its recycling solutions to a client in eastern China's Jiangsu province. That facility can process more than 11,000 tons of battery materials each year.

Recycling overcapacity in China and trade tensions with the United States that could reduce the demand for lithium batteries are among the factors threatening to slow down the company's expansion, per the SCMP.

However, the five-year-old startup has addressed this by opening "micro-factories" in China to produce black mass and has reached out to potential partners in Hong Kong's security industry to recycle spent lithium batteries from handheld transceivers. It is also considering a program to recycle unwanted electronics from Malaysia and Singapore.

"We want to help [our] partners meet their future recycled content obligations and set up a system to keep track of the materials' footprint for compliance," Achelous co-founder and research and development director Shawn Cheng said.

