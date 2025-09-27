Researchers invent new-age AC unit that can slash household energy costs: 'It's a complete rethinking'

A new air conditioner could lower energy bills and energy use by a large percentage, according to Interesting Engineering.

The Energy Storing and Efficient Air Conditioner (ESEAC), designed by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and Blue Frontier Inc., incorporates energy storage into the air cooling and humidity management processes. It can store energy when demand is low and then use that energy when demand increases.

Researchers who created the unit also used models to determine how much energy it could save. In Miami, it was estimated that using this type of air conditioner would result in a 93% reduction in peak energy demands and save up to 45% on energy costs. Over the course of 15 years, every unit would save approximately $165,000.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, we use millions of kilowatts of energy heating and cooling commercial buildings, the kind of structures these units are designed for, every year. All of this energy costs millions of dollars, not to mention the toxic gases these units are responsible for releasing into the air we breathe every day, per Our World in Data. It turns out that saving money in this case is beneficial not only for our planet but also for our health.

Currently, these air conditioners are designed for use in large buildings. If you want to save money and use less energy in your home, the choices you make regarding how you use your HVAC system can help. When you need a new unit, you can invest in technology that is both good for your pocketbook and good for the planet. If it's an option where you live, community solar is always a good idea, too.

Eric Kozubal, a senior engineer at the NREL and one of the inventors of this new air conditioning method, said, "This is a large step forward for air conditioning. It's a complete rethinking of how we condition air, and when we use electricity to do it."

