Scientists develop new cooling technology that could save money on air conditioning costs: 'Aims to solve several critical problems'

Researchers in China have made an exciting breakthrough in cooling technology, according to a recent article published in Anthropocene.

The new cooling device aims to absorb heat radiating from the body to help decrease internal temperatures. Researchers at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology built a cooling device on a commercial thermoelectric heat pump, which is mainly used in mattress pads and high-end portable coolers.

Unlike traditional cooling devices, the new device does not blow cool air into the atmosphere. Instead, it absorbs heat thanks to an aluminum panel that soaks up heat radiation.

By absorbing heat, the device can also cool skin temperature by seven degrees, per reports by Anthropocene.

"Our design aims to solve several critical problems of traditional air-conditioning systems," Yuekuan Zhou, a sustainable energy and environment researcher, told Anthropocene. "Its low energy efficiency in large open spaces, the spread of pollutants and airborne disease transmission through air-conditioning systems, and the discomfort caused by fan noise and airflow."

Not only are conventional air-conditioning units expensive for homeowners to run and maintain, but they also harm the environment. Since AC units utilize significant energy, they release harmful, planet-warming gases.

What's worse, when AC units are not properly maintained, they can spread disease-borne contaminants, according to the Global Heat Health Information Network. Contaminants stick to dirty units, which blow and spread throughout the room.

While heat-absorbing panels have been designed for outdoor spaces, this new device is made specifically for indoor use. The best part? Homeowners can use this device with the windows open, which helps reduce the transmission of airborne diseases, according to Zhou.

Zhou and the team of researchers at HKUST are developing a large-scale radiant cooling device, and they hope to make the cooling technology more widely available.

