4 bizarre acts of vandalism targeting EVs

In some cases, these crimes are fueled by anti-EV sentiments.

For a wide range of reasons, electric vehicles have become targets of vandalism in recent years. In some cases, these crimes are fueled by anti-EV sentiments or acts of defiance against certain brands, while in others, they're attempts to make a quick buck.

1. Deep gouges in a hot pink Tesla

Photo Credit: iStock



This Los Angeles area owner of a hot pink Tesla was "bummed" to walk up to her car and find two deep gouges in the passenger door.

Fortunately, the wrap protected the paint underneath, but the wrap is trashed, so it will need to be peeled off and replaced. Not just a simple touch-up. The owner shared a video on social media and wrote, "It just sucks that people can be so cruel."



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2. A fully smashed windshield

Photo Credit: iStock



This Reddit user shared a picture of the excessive vandalism their Fiat 500e suffered at a charging station to the r/ChargerDrama subreddit. It wasn't just a little chip — instead, their windshield had been smashed completely.

The owner explained that they had fallen asleep and left the car plugged in overnight. To make matters worse, they explained that they didn't have any money and had a job interview to get to the next day.



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3. Accidental damage turned into a crime

Photo Credit: Reddit



This act of vandalism is especially appalling because it sets a terrible example for a child. Fortunately, it was caught on camera by Tesla's Sentry Mode.

A young man, presumably with his parents, gets into the back seat of a car and dings the Tesla next to him. After the mother gets in the front seat, the dad comes back around and keys the Tesla, possibly to cover up the damage caused by his son. The family then backs out and drives off.



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4. A long key scratch

Photo Credit: iStock



Teslas have become particularly common targets for vandalism recently, at times due to opinions about CEO Elon Musk.

This Model Y owner shared multiple images on the r/TeslaLounge subreddit showing a long scratch across their door. The poster wasn't surprised, writing along with the images that it was very unfortunate, and, "I knew my time had to come eventually." A commenter shared that sentiment, writing, "They absolutely get targeted more than other cars."



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