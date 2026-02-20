Tesla owner shares security camera video of infuriating incident in parking lot: 'I feel like it was a retribution'

Electric vehicles offer drivers several benefits, not the least of which is cleaner air, yet some people still dislike them. In fact, some are so anti-EV that they'll damage others' cars or even charging infrastructure.

A Redditor shared a video of a family damaging a Tesla — accidentally at first, then on purpose — in the r/TeslaCanada subreddit.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The video, taken in a parking lot, shows a family getting into a car. Someone goes to get into the back seat and accidentally dings the Tesla next to them. This is followed by another family member purposely keying the Tesla.

The poster wrote, "Benz driver dings Tesla door and goes back to key the car door as 'cover up.'"

Other Reddit users were appalled by the behavior, but not necessarily surprised.

"Pretty sure the ding caused damage, so he went to key the area to make it look like it's from a 'previous accident.' Bald dude obviously don't know about sentry mode," one person commented.

Another person stated, "Reading the facial expressions, I feel like it was a retribution for parking near his car."

It's unfortunate, but some people hate change so much that they're willing to keep driving traditional vehicles, despite the amount of pollution they emit. Other people simply have concerns about the environmental impact of EV production, such as how much pollution is generated by battery manufacturing or mining for rare earth minerals.

For those worried about the environmental concerns, at least, it's important to remember that, according to University of Oxford researcher Hannah Ritchie, only around 7.7 million tons of minerals are mined each year. In contrast, the globe mines approximately 16.5 billion tons of polluting energy sources, such as coal, per year, making the pollution created by mineral mining far less.

Whatever the reason, people occasionally take out their dislike on those who drive EVs via car keying or damaging public chargers. It's unfortunate that these incidents occur, as the increase in vandalism of EVs and EV-related infrastructure may very well slow the widespread adoption of these vehicles, which are responsible for helping to improve air quality in local communities.

Plus, because EV drivers save money on fuel costs (particularly when charging at home using solar energy) and on routine maintenance, a slower transition could prove costly for many.

As for the person who keyed this Tesla, according to comments on the post, the man was apparently found, though there was no word on whether authorities charged him.

